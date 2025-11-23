Advertisement
NewsPhotosWho Is Leena Tewari? Woman Who Bought Mumbai’s Priciest Sea-Facing Duplexes Worth Rs 639,00,00,000 — Making It India’s Most Expensive Home Deal; Her Net Worth Is…
Who Is Leena Tewari? Woman Who Bought Mumbai’s Priciest Sea-Facing Duplexes Worth Rs 639,00,00,000 — Making It India’s Most Expensive Home Deal; Her Net Worth Is…

Leena Gandhi Tewari, one of India’s richest women and chairperson of pharma major USV, has made history with the country’s most expensive home purchase. She bought two stunning sea-facing duplexes in Mumbai’s luxurious Worli area for Rs 639 crore, showcasing her immense wealth and influence. 

Updated:Nov 23, 2025, 11:25 AM IST
Meet Leena Gandhi Tewari

Leena Gandhi Tewari, chairperson of pharma powerhouse USV, has become the talk of the town after making India’s most expensive residential purchase. With a stunning net worth of $3.9 billion, she is among India’s richest businesswomen, yet keeps a low profile despite her massive influence in the pharmaceutical world.

 

India’s Priciest Sea-Facing Deal

Tewari recently bought two luxury duplex apartments in Mumbai’s upscale Worli Sea Face for a staggering Rs 639 crore. Located in the 40-storey premium tower Naman Xana, the purchase has officially set a new record for India’s most expensive residential property sale.

 

Inside the Ultra-Luxury Duplexes

These duplexes occupy the 32nd to 35th floors and span a massive 22,572 sq. ft. The price per sq. ft. works out to over Rs 2.83 lakh—one of the highest in the country. Imagine panoramic sea views hugging the iconic Worli coastline every day!

 

The Real Cost? Nearly Rs 703 Crore!

Along with the purchase price, Tewari paid Rs 63.9 crore in stamp duty and GST, bringing the total cost close to Rs 703 crore. The mega deal was registered on Wednesday, according to documents cited by The Economic Times.

 

A Legacy Rooted in Pharma Excellence

Born into business greatness, Leena is the granddaughter of Vithal Balkrishna Gandhi, who founded USV Private Limited in 1961 in collaboration with Revlon. Today, the company is a leading force in Indian pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

 

Richer Than India’s Most Famous Women Founders

According to Forbes (May 2025), Tewari is the 964th richest person in the world and was ranked among India’s wealthiest women. Her fortune of 3.9 billion dollars even surpasses big names like Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and Nykaa’s Falguni Nayar.

 

USV — A Global Pharma Empire

USV today generates about $511 million in revenue, focusing on diabetes and cardiovascular medicines, biosimilars, injectables, and APIs. The company is currently run by her husband, Prashant Tewari, an IIT and Cornell alumnus. Their daughter, Aneesha Gandhi Tewari, a Ph.D. from MIT, joined the USV board in 2022. In 2018, the company expanded abroad by acquiring Germany’s Juta Pharma.

 

Business Leader, Philanthropist & Writer

Beyond business, Tewari is admired for her charity work, especially supporting education for underprivileged women. In 2019, she ranked 3rd in Hurun’s list of women philanthropists, donating Rs 34 crore to social causes. She is also a published writer who believes deeply in empowering communities.

(Images credit: X)

