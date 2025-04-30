Advertisement
Who Is Nidhi Tewari? Takes Charge As PM Modi’s Private Secretary – All About IFS Officer’s Role, Salary & Career

Nidhi Tewari, a 2014-batch IFS officer from Varanasi, has been appointed as Prime Minister Modi’s new private secretary. Known for her rapid career growth, she brings valuable experience to this high-profile role.

 

Updated:Apr 30, 2025, 04:20 PM IST
Who is Nidhi Tewari?

Who is Nidhi Tewari?

Nidhi Tewari, a 2014-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, has been appointed as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s new private secretary. The appointment was announced by the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) with approval from the Cabinet Appointments Committee. She replaces Vivek Kumar and Hardik Shah in this high-profile role.

 

Among the Youngest in the Role

Among the Youngest in the Role

Nidhi Tewari could be one of the youngest officers ever to hold the post of PM’s private secretary. Her selection highlights both her rapid career growth and the increasing trust in younger bureaucrats to handle critical responsibilities at the top level.

 

Strong Roots in Varanasi

Strong Roots in Varanasi

Tewari hails from Mahmoorganj, a well-known area in Varanasi—PM Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency. She secured the 96th rank in the 2013 Civil Services Exam and started her government service as an Assistant Commissioner in Varanasi before switching to the Indian Foreign Service.

 

Rise Within the PMO

Rise Within the PMO

Nidhi began her journey in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in 2022 as an Under Secretary. In just a few months, she was promoted to Deputy Secretary in January 2023. Her work focuses on the critical Foreign and Security division, where she handles key assignments.

 

Reports Directly to NSA Ajit Doval

Reports Directly to NSA Ajit Doval

In her current role, Tewari works under the direct guidance of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. Her responsibilities involve strategic issues related to national security and international diplomacy—making her a key player behind the scenes.

 

Experience in MEA

Experience in MEA

Before joining the PMO, Nidhi served in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in the Disarmament and International Security Affairs Division. Her work there significantly contributed to India’s foreign policy and global diplomatic engagements.

 

What is Her Salary?

What is Her Salary?

Tewari’s new role is graded at Pay Matrix Level-14, with a basic monthly salary of Rs 1,44,200. With allowances like dearness, housing, and travel, her total salary package is estimated to be close to Rs 2 lakh per month.

 

Local Connect to PM’s Journey

Local Connect to PM’s Journey

Nidhi’s personal and professional ties to Varanasi go back to 2014, when PM Modi first contested from the constituency. Her rise reflects not just professional excellence but also a deep-rooted connection to the region the Prime Minister represents.

(Images Credit: X)

business success storysuccess storyPM Modi's SecretaryWho is Nidhi TewariNIdhi Tewari success story
