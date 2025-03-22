Who Is Patricia Narayan? Survived An Abusive Marriage, Sold Coffee At Just Rs 50 Paisa, Now Owns Multi-Crore Restaurant Chain, She Is From…

photoDetails

Patricia Narayan’s journey is a testament to determination and hard work. From facing personal hardships to starting with just a small food cart, she built her way up in the food industry. What began as selling coffee for just 50 paise eventually grew into a thriving restaurant business. Over the years, her dedication and perseverance turned her efforts into a multi-crore success. Today, she stands as an inspiration, proving that with resilience, anything is possible.