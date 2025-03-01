Advertisement
Who Is Tuhin Kanta Pandey? New SEBI Chairman Succeeding Madhabi Puri Buch– Know All About Him
Who Is Tuhin Kanta Pandey? New SEBI Chairman Succeeding Madhabi Puri Buch– Know All About Him

Tuhin Kanta Pandey has been appointed as the new Chairman of SEBI, succeeding Madhabi Puri Buch. Pandey, a senior IAS officer, brings significant experience to the role, having served in various key positions in the government. His appointment marks the start of a new chapter for SEBI.

Updated:Mar 02, 2025, 07:46 AM IST
Who is Tuhin Kanta Pandey? Meet the New SEBI Chairman

Who is Tuhin Kanta Pandey? Meet the New SEBI Chairman

Tuhin Kanta Pandey steps into the role of SEBI Chairman, succeeding Madhabi Puri Buch. Let’s explore his journey and what he brings to SEBI.

 

A Senior IAS Officer

A Senior IAS Officer

Pandey is a senior officer from the Odisha cadre (1987 batch), bringing years of experience in public administration.

 

Role as Finance Secretary

Role as Finance Secretary

Before being appointed as SEBI chairman, Pandey served as the Finance Secretary of India, playing a key role in shaping India’s fiscal strategies.

 

Key Achievements as Finance Secretary

Key Achievements as Finance Secretary

Pandey was instrumental in overseeing the historic sale of Air India and the public listing of LIC—both major achievements for the Indian economy.

 

Extensive Experience in Governance

Extensive Experience in Governance

Pandey’s career spans various pivotal positions, including leading the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) and Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM).

 

Educational Background

Educational Background

Pandey holds an MA in Economics from Panjab University, Chandigarh, and an MBA from the UK, complementing his vast administrative experience.

 

A New Chapter at SEBI

A New Chapter at SEBI

As SEBI Chairman, Pandey is expected to bring in fresh perspectives, guided by his wealth of financial management expertise, steering the country’s financial markets into new territories.

 

