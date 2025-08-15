Advertisement
Who Was Jackie Bezos? Jeff Bezos's Mother Dies At 78, Invested Rs 20,825,000 In Amazon — A Look At Her Life, Family & Legacy
Who Was Jackie Bezos? Jeff Bezos's Mother Dies At 78, Invested Rs 20,825,000 In Amazon — A Look At Her Life, Family & Legacy

Jackie Bezos, the beloved mother of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, passed away at the age of 78 after a long battle with Lewy body dementia. She died peacefully at her home in Miami, surrounded by her family.

Aug 15, 2025
Farewell to Jackie Bezos (1946–2025)

Farewell to Jackie Bezos (1946–2025)

Jacklyn Gise Bezos, mother of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, passed away at the age of 78 after a long battle with Lewy body dementia. She died peacefully at her home in Miami, surrounded by her loved ones. Jeff confirmed the news in a heartfelt Instagram post, paying tribute to her love, resilience, and lifelong dedication to her family and causes she cared deeply about.

 

A Young Mother’s Journey

A Young Mother’s Journey

Jacklyn’s story is one of strength and perseverance. She became a single mother at the age of 17, while still in high school. Determined to raise her son well, she took night classes and worked tirelessly to support Jeff. In his tribute, Jeff wrote: “She pounced on the job of loving me with ferocity.”

 

Finding Love & Building a Family

Finding Love & Building a Family

In 1968, Jackie married Miguel (Mike) Bezos, a Cuban immigrant who adopted Jeff and helped raise him. Together, they raised three children — Jeff, Christina, and Mark Bezos — in a loving, supportive home that Jackie filled with warmth, wisdom, and a strong sense of community.

 

The Bezos Family Home

The Bezos Family Home

Jackie created a home that was always open to others. Friends, neighbors, and classmates often visited — drawn by her kind spirit and advice. Her home was more than just a family space; it was a community hub, where people felt welcome and cared for.

 

The $245,000 That Helped Build Amazon

The $245,000 That Helped Build Amazon

In 1995, Jackie and Mike Bezos made a 245,000 dollars (Rs 20,825,000 ) investment in their son’s bold new idea — an online bookstore that would become Amazon. Their support during those uncertain early days helped Jeff bring his vision to life. Within four years, Jeff’s net worth hit $9 billion, and their investment grew over 12 million percent, reportedly making them worth 30 billion dollars by 2018.

 

A Champion of Education & Philanthropy

A Champion of Education & Philanthropy

Jackie was deeply committed to education and community development. In 2000, she co-founded the Bezos Family Foundation with Mike and their children. The foundation launched initiatives like:

- Vroom – practical tools to support early childhood brain development

- Bezos Scholars Program – empowering young leaders in the US and Africa

Her impact extended far beyond the tech world, reaching families, educators, and future changemakers.

Her Legacy of Service and Compassion

Her Legacy of Service and Compassion

Jackie’s contributions weren't just financial — they were personal and purposeful. She believed deeply in opportunity, kindness, and the power of education. Her foundation work, mentoring, and quiet generosity helped shape countless lives. She was a pillar of strength for her family and community.

 

Honoring Jackie Bezos

Honoring Jackie Bezos

To honor her memory, the Bezos family asked people to donate to a nonprofit of their choice or simply perform an act of kindness. Jackie’s legacy lives on through the values she championed: love, learning, service, and opportunity. Her life is a reminder that even the quietest acts of support — like believing in your child’s dreams — can shape the world.

(Images credit: hot97/Insta, jeffbezos/Insta)

