Who Was Liaquat Ali Khan? India's Finance Minister Who Later Became Pakistan's Prime Minister
Who Was Liaquat Ali Khan? India's Finance Minister Who Later Became Pakistan's Prime Minister

Liaquat Ali Khan was a key political figure during India’s Independence era. He served as the Finance Member of undivided India in 1946 before moving to Pakistan after Partition. There, he became the country’s first Prime Minister and played a crucial role in building its early government and policies. 

Updated:Jan 16, 2026, 03:21 PM IST
Who Was Liaquat Ali Khan?

1/8
Who Was Liaquat Ali Khan?

Liaquat Ali Khan was one of the most influential leaders of the Indian subcontinent during the time of Independence. He played a key role in pre-Partition India and later became the first Prime Minister of Pakistan.

 

Early Life and Education

2/8
Early Life and Education

Born on October 1, 1895, in Karnal (now in Haryana, India), Liaquat Ali Khan came from a wealthy Muslim family. He studied law at Oxford University, which helped shape his political and administrative thinking.

 

Entry into Indian Politics

3/8
Entry into Indian Politics

Liaquat Ali Khan joined politics in the 1920s and became an important leader of the All-India Muslim League. He worked closely with Muhammad Ali Jinnah and soon emerged as one of the party’s top strategists.

 

Finance Minister of Undivided India

4/8
Finance Minister of Undivided India

In 1946, he was appointed Finance Member of the Interim Government of British India, a role similar to today’s Finance Minister. His first budget speech is still remembered for introducing a more welfare-oriented approach.

 

Role in Partition

5/8
Role in Partition

As Partition approached, Liaquat Ali Khan was deeply involved in negotiations with British leaders and the Indian National Congress. After the creation of Pakistan in 1947, he decided to move there.

 

First Prime Minister of Pakistan

6/8
First Prime Minister of Pakistan

After moving to Pakistan, Liaquat Ali Khan became the country’s first Prime Minister. He focused on setting up government institutions and handling the massive refugee crisis after Partition.

 

Foreign Policy and Leadership

7/8
Foreign Policy and Leadership

He played a key role in shaping Pakistan’s early foreign policy and worked to strengthen ties with global powers. His leadership laid the foundation for Pakistan’s political and administrative structure.

 

Assassination and Legacy

8/8
Assassination and Legacy

Liaquat Ali Khan was assassinated in 1951 during a public meeting in Rawalpindi. Even today, he is remembered as a leader who played a historic role in both pre-Partition India and early Pakistan.

(Images credit: @NISHANEHAIDER/X, @IndHisPho/X, @hilalians8/X)

business success storysuccess storyLiaquat Ali KhanLiaquat Ali Khan success storyFirst prime minister of PakistanBudget 2026
