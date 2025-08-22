Advertisement
Who Was Lord Swraj Paul Prominent NRI Industrialist Who Passed Away At 94? Know About His Net Worth, Business Legacy & More
Who Was Lord Swraj Paul Prominent NRI Industrialist Who Passed Away At 94? Know About His Net Worth, Business Legacy & More

Lord Swraj Paul, a celebrated NRI industrialist and philanthropist, passed away at the age of 94. Born in India and based in the UK, he founded the Caparo Group, transforming it from a small steel business into a global powerhouse.

Updated:Aug 22, 2025, 01:42 PM IST
Farewell to a Titan

Farewell to a Titan

Lord Swaraj Paul, renowned industrialist and philanthropist, passed away on August 21, 2025, at the age of 94. A towering figure in both British and Indian public life, he leaves behind an enduring legacy spanning business, politics, and philanthropy.

 

Tributes from Across the World

Tributes from Across the World

His passing sparked an outpouring of condolences. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called him “a bridge between India and the UK,” recalling fond personal interactions and hailing his contribution to industry and public service.

From Jalandhar to London

From Jalandhar to London

Born in 1931 in Jalandhar, Swaraj Paul moved to the UK in 1966 for his daughter’s leukemia treatment. Her untimely death led to the creation of the Ambika Paul Foundation, named in her memory, marking the start of his philanthropic journey.

 

The Birth of Caparo

The Birth of Caparo

In 1968, Paul founded the Caparo Group — a small steel business that grew into a multinational powerhouse. Today, Caparo’s operations span steel, automotive engineering, design, and advanced manufacturing across the globe.

 

A Seat in Power

A Seat in Power

In 1996, Swaraj Paul became Baron Paul of Marylebone, joining the UK’s House of Lords as a crossbench peer. He was later appointed to the Privy Council in 2009, cementing his influence in British politics.

 

A Billionaire with Purpose

A Billionaire with Purpose

At the time of his death, Lord Paul’s estimated net worth stood at £2 billion (about $2.5 billion). He and his family owned prime real estate in London, including a dozen luxury flats in Portland Place, each worth around £1 million.

 

Giving Back — His True Legacy

Giving Back — His True Legacy

Beyond business, philanthropy defined his life. From funding universities like Punjab University to launching the Ambika Paul School of Technology, his charitable work focused on education, child welfare, and healthcare.

 

A Legacy Etched in Two Nations

A Legacy Etched in Two Nations

Lord Swaraj Paul’s story is one of resilience, enterprise, and service. He remains a symbol of how one life can build industries, bridge nations, and leave behind hope for future generations — a legacy both India and the UK proudly celebrate.

(Images credit: @kharge/X, @narendramodi/X, @PiyushGoyal/X, @vikramsahney/X, @bulbulroymishra/X, @wokiepedia/X, @joharashwin/X)

Swaraj Paul DeathLord Swaraj PaulWho was Swaraj Paul
NEWS ON ONE CLICK