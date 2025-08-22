Who Was Lord Swraj Paul Prominent NRI Industrialist Who Passed Away At 94? Know About His Net Worth, Business Legacy & More
Lord Swraj Paul, a celebrated NRI industrialist and philanthropist, passed away at the age of 94. Born in India and based in the UK, he founded the Caparo Group, transforming it from a small steel business into a global powerhouse.
Farewell to a Titan
Lord Swaraj Paul, renowned industrialist and philanthropist, passed away on August 21, 2025, at the age of 94. A towering figure in both British and Indian public life, he leaves behind an enduring legacy spanning business, politics, and philanthropy.
Tributes from Across the World
His passing sparked an outpouring of condolences. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called him “a bridge between India and the UK,” recalling fond personal interactions and hailing his contribution to industry and public service.
From Jalandhar to London
Born in 1931 in Jalandhar, Swaraj Paul moved to the UK in 1966 for his daughter’s leukemia treatment. Her untimely death led to the creation of the Ambika Paul Foundation, named in her memory, marking the start of his philanthropic journey.
The Birth of Caparo
In 1968, Paul founded the Caparo Group — a small steel business that grew into a multinational powerhouse. Today, Caparo’s operations span steel, automotive engineering, design, and advanced manufacturing across the globe.
A Seat in Power
In 1996, Swaraj Paul became Baron Paul of Marylebone, joining the UK’s House of Lords as a crossbench peer. He was later appointed to the Privy Council in 2009, cementing his influence in British politics.
A Billionaire with Purpose
At the time of his death, Lord Paul’s estimated net worth stood at £2 billion (about $2.5 billion). He and his family owned prime real estate in London, including a dozen luxury flats in Portland Place, each worth around £1 million.
Giving Back — His True Legacy
Beyond business, philanthropy defined his life. From funding universities like Punjab University to launching the Ambika Paul School of Technology, his charitable work focused on education, child welfare, and healthcare.
A Legacy Etched in Two Nations
Lord Swaraj Paul’s story is one of resilience, enterprise, and service. He remains a symbol of how one life can build industries, bridge nations, and leave behind hope for future generations — a legacy both India and the UK proudly celebrate.
(Images credit: @kharge/X, @narendramodi/X, @PiyushGoyal/X, @vikramsahney/X, @bulbulroymishra/X, @wokiepedia/X, @joharashwin/X)
