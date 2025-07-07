Why Are Piggy Banks Called So? Why Are The Shaped Like Pigs? Interesting Details
Interesting Details About Piggy Bank
You must have seen piggy banks that people use to save their money. However, have you ever wondered where the phrase 'piggy bank' originated or why they are shaped like pigs? Let us explore the history of the money box's popularity to learn how it got its name, how it came to be, and why it is shaped like a pig.
Pigs considered symbols of good fortune
Pigs were seen as lucky, fertile and prosperous, despite their dubious diet and personal cleanliness practices. This was especially true for cultures in Germany, the Netherlands and Southeast Asia.
History of the piggy bank name
Although the exact origin of the piggy bank name is unknown, it is generally accepted to have originated in medieval Europe during the 1500s. Because metal was expensive and scarce during the Middle Ages, Western Europeans used pygg, an orange clay, to make pots and dishes. So, anytime people had a few spare pennies, they would store them in the clay pots or pygg pots.
Why Are Piggy Banks Called So?
Because the two words sounded similar, English potters would form pygg pots into pig shapes. Soon after, it grew popular and pig-shaped pygg pots started to be made. For the next few centuries, potters would make pig-shaped pots that people might use as banks. It is believed that with time pygg bank became 'pig bank and then piggy bank.
Great Affection For Pigs
There is no denying the love and respect that Europeans have for pigs. Pigs are considered lucky charms in Germany. Pigs are considered symbols of good luck in northern Europe. Irish people also have a great affection for pigs.
pig a lucky charm in Chinese culture
The pig is a lucky charm in Chinese culture as it represents wealth, prosperity and good fortune. People often gift them during the Chinese New Year to bring good luck to the recipient.
Reason behind piggy bank's shape like pigs
The fact that pigs are traditionally associated with good fortune and prosperity in Southeast Asian and European cultures is thought to be one of the reasons piggy banks are shaped like pigs.
Why are piggy banks important?
Piggy banks can be used by anyone to save money but children are the ones who use them the most. Historically, people used piggy banks to save spare coins. These pig-shaped banks are often used to teach children about savings and the value of money. Piggy banks may be less common for adults but some still use them as a nostalgic or fun way to save money.
Trending Photos