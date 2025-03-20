Advertisement
Why Is Copra Or Coconut Not Allowed In Flight? Check List Of Banned Items On Plane
photoDetails

Why Is Copra Or Coconut Not Allowed In Flight? Check List Of Banned Items On Plane

A host lot of travelers don't know what exactly can be carried inside the cabin of a flight and what can't be. Airlines and airports have laid down clear guidelines oni items that can be carried. Here's the list.

 

Mar 20, 2025
Items You can carry in check-in and hand baggage

Items You can carry in check-in and hand baggage

There are certain guidelines on items that can be brought into the aircraft. Carry-on and check-in baggage are subject to being hand-searched by the security personnel, especially when the x-ray scan cannot determine its contents. However, there are a couple of items that are strictly prohibited inside the cabin of a plane. While for digital thermometer, there is no issue. Despite clear guidelines laid out by airports, a lot of travellers don't know what exactly can be carried inside the cabin of a plane and what can't be carried. Here's the list

Items can't be brought into aircraft : Copra Or Dry Coconut

Copra or Dry Coconut contains a high amount of oil, which is highly flammable and can cause fire if it encounters heat inside the aircraft. Hence copra is not allowed in both hand-baggage as well as checked-in baggage.

Items can't be brought into aircraft : Batteries, Power banks and other electronic items

When damaged, short-circuited, or overheated, Batteries spare/or loose, Power banks, lithium metal or lithium-ion cells can catch fire inside the aircraft. These are only allowed in hand-baggage and not in checked-in baggage.

Items can't be brought into aircraft : Battery powered wheelchairs

Devices such as Battery powered wheelchairs and mobility aids use wet batteries and if these are damaged in transit the acid in the batteries can cause corrosion and malfunctioning of aircraft equipment. You can carry wheelchairs in cargo

Items can't be brought into aircraft : Gas cartridges, e-cigarettes

Compressed gas cartridges, cylinders lighters, e-cigarettes are highly flammable and if damaged during transit they might explode.

Items can't be brought into aircraft : Powered devices that don't switch off

Electronic devices like battery powered that cannot be switched off devices, can generate a lot of heat which can cause fire are prohibited in cabin baggage.

Thermometer or barometer, medical equipment filled with mercury

Medical equipment like mercury Thermometer or barometer, if they are damaged during transit the mercury leaked out can spread all in the cargo area of the aircraft cause damage. Also, if mercury is spread inside the aircraft can cause corrosion and malfunctioning of aircraft equipment.

Weapons, toy replicas and sharp objects

Knives, scissors, Swiss army knives and other sharp instruments, Toy replicas  of fire arms and ammunition, Weapons such as whips, nan-chakus, baton, or stun gun too are not allowed inside the cabin

