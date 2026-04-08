Why is there a break from previous years’ pattern on DA hike? Is transition period between 2 Pay Commissions the reason? Explained
In the last several years, the DA hike announcement for January-June period had consistently come in the month of March. However, this year, it seems the deadline was missed for first time in 10 years. Why so? We explain.
DA hike delay
As March is over and April has set in, millions of central government employees and pensioners are getting curious awaiting the announcement of the Dearness Allowance (DA) increase for the January-June cycle. The government typically announces DA hikes twice a year, once in March for the January-June period and again in September/October for the July-December period. However, there has not been an official announcement this time in March which has raised curiosity and discussion among employees. The DA revision is now expected in April 2026.
Break from previous years’ pattern on DA hike
In contrast to the past decade when the January cycle revision has almost always been cleared in March, there has been a delay in the DA hike announcement this year. In 2025 the DA hike announcement was made on March 28 while in 2024 the DA hike announcement was made on March 7. In 2023 the DA hike announcement was made on March 24 while in 2022 it was announced on March 30. Employees were expecting that the government would announce DA hike in March based on the past trends of such announcements but this did not happen. Employees are expecting that the government may soon announce the DA raise for 2026.
Why DA hike announcement is getting delayed
There is a transition period between two pay commissions this year. The tenure of the 7th Pay Commission concluded on December 31, 2025 while the 8th Pay Commission has come into effect from January 1, 2026. The new commission has been given 18 months from its constitution in November 2025 to submit its recommendations. Salary and pension revisions under the new framework are therefore taking time.
Reasons for delay in DA hike
Experts say the delay may be due to internal processes rather than a change in strategy. Experts believe that while the delay is rare, it is not unprecedented considering transitions like a new pay commission phase. The government may be timing the announcement in line with the calculations of the new financial year.
Why is hike in DA important?
The January 2026 DA revision is significant due to the transition to the 8th Pay Commission. Typically, when a new pay commission is implemented, the prevailing DA is merged with basic pay and reset to zero. The DA level before the transition will play a significant role in future salary and pension revisions. DA revisions will continue under the existing formula until the recommendations from the 8th Pay Commission are implemented. Irrespective of when the government announces it, the DA hike will be applicable from January 1, 2026. Employees and pensioners will receive arrears for the delayed months.
How much DA will increase
At present, central government employees are getting 58 percent DA. Reports indicate that the DA could rise by around 2 percent, moving from approximately 58 percent to 60 percent. The basic pay for a Level 1 employee is Rs 18,000. If DA rises by 2 percent, the salary will be Rs 28,800.
DA hike delay affecting millions of employees
The delay is affecting millions of employees and pensioners who are eagerly awaiting an increase in DA which serves as a financial buffer against inflation, adjusts take-home pay and ensures purchasing power is maintained.
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