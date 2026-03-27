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NewsPhotosWhy property registrations surge before March 31: tax savings, discounts and buyer rush explained
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Why property registrations surge before March 31: tax savings, discounts and buyer rush explained

Property registrations tend to rise sharply towards the end of the financial year as buyers rush to complete deals before March 31. This is mainly driven by tax-saving benefits, faster loan approvals, and expectations of higher prices in the new financial year. Developers also push sales with offers to meet yearly targets. Overall, it’s a seasonal trend influenced by financial planning and buyer behaviour.

 

Updated:Mar 27, 2026, 12:15 PM IST
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People Want To Save Tax Before March Ends

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People Want To Save Tax Before March Ends

Many buyers rush to complete property deals before the financial year ends on March 31. This helps them claim tax benefits like home loan deductions or capital gains exemptions in the same year.

Because of this deadline, a large number of buyers try to register their property before March ends.

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Developers Push Sales To Meet Targets

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Developers Push Sales To Meet Targets

Builders and developers also have yearly sales targets. As the financial year comes to an end, they try to close as many deals as possible.

They may offer discounts, flexible payment plans, or other benefits to attract buyers and boost sales before the year closes.

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Fear Of Price Increase From Next Year

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Fear Of Price Increase From Next Year

Many buyers expect property prices, circle rates, or stamp duty charges to increase in the new financial year.

To avoid paying more later, they try to complete registration before March 31, which leads to a sudden spike in activity.

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Loan Approvals And Financial Planning

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Loan Approvals And Financial Planning

Banks and financial institutions also work with yearly targets. Towards the end of the year, loan approvals often move faster.

Buyers who were planning to purchase property earlier finally complete the process during this time.

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Buyers Want To Start Fresh In New Year

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Buyers Want To Start Fresh In New Year

There is also a mindset factor. Many people prefer entering the new financial year with a secured investment like a house or land.

Real estate is seen as a long-term and stable asset, so buyers feel more confident closing deals before the year ends.

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Delayed Decisions Finally Get Completed

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Delayed Decisions Finally Get Completed

Some buyers spend months searching and comparing properties. By the end of the financial year, they finally make a decision.

This leads to a buildup of pending deals getting completed all at once in March.

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A Regular Trend In Real Estate Market

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A Regular Trend In Real Estate Market

This year-end rush is not a one-time thing. It happens almost every year due to a combination of tax planning, buyer psychology, and developer strategies.

As more people become financially aware, this pattern is expected to continue in the future.

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