Why will April 5 make MAXIMUM money for PPF account holders? Significance and other crucial details EXPLAINED

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Interest rates of these small savings scheme will remain unchanged for the first quarter of the next fiscal, beginning April 1, 2026, a notification issued by the finance ministry has said.

"The rates of interest on various Small Savings Schemes for the first quarter of FY 2026-27 starting from 1st April, 2026 and ending on 30th June, 2026 shall remain unchanged from those notified for the fourth quarter (1st January, 2025 to 31st March, 2026) of FY 2025-26," said a finance ministry notification.