Will DA Be Increased To 58%? Last DA Hike Announcement Under 7th Pay Commission For Govt Employees Expected To Be A Better One

The May 2025 AICPI-IW Figures has given fresh fuel to speculations around central government employees' DA, DR hike for July-December period, which will be the last Dearness Allowance hike under the 7th Pay Commission.

 

Updated:Jul 02, 2025, 08:43 AM IST
Last DA, DR Hike Under 7th Pay Commission

Last DA, DR Hike Under 7th Pay Commission

The AICPI-IW Figures for May 2025 released by Labour Beaureau recently has once again grabbed attention on the expected Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) hike for lakhs of govt employees and pensioners which is due for July-December 2025.

 

May 2025 AICPI-IW Figures Hint At DA Updates Ahead Of 8th Pay Commission

May 2025 AICPI-IW Figures Hint At DA Updates Ahead Of 8th Pay Commission

As per the data published by Labour Bureau, attached office of the M/o Labour & Employment the All-India CPI-IW for May 2025 increased by 0.5 point and stood 144.0 (one hundred forty four). Year-on-year inflation for the month of May 2025 stood at 2.93% as compared to 3.86% in May, 2024. The Bureau has been compiling Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers every month on the basis of retail prices collected from 317 markets spread over 88 industrially important centres in the country.

 

May 2025 AICPI-IW Figures Vs April, March Data

May 2025 AICPI-IW Figures Vs April, March Data

The rise in May 2025 AICPI-IW Figures comes after rise in the last two months of the CPI-IW. March 2025, the All-India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (AICPI-IW) stood at 143.0, representing a 0.2-point increase from the previous month. Year-on-year inflation for the month of March, 2025 stood at 2.95% as compared to 4.20% in March, 2024. The All-India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (AICPI-IW) stood at 143.5 in April. Year-on-year inflation for the month of April, 2025 stood at 2.94% as compared to 3.87% in April, 2024, according to the Labour Bureau.

 

Will The Last Dearness Allowance Hike Under 7th Pay Commission Be Bigger Than Last Time?

Will The Last Dearness Allowance Hike Under 7th Pay Commission Be Bigger Than Last Time?

This increase of figures in the last three months AICPI-IW --March, April and May – hint towards expected DA, DR for central government employees and pensioners at around 58.08 percent. On the basis of the figure, media reports have calculated a hike of 3% hike from July 2025. DA will be thus likely be pushed from current 55 percent to 58 percent, ahead of the implementation the 8th Pay Commission from January 2026.

 

July-December 2025 DA Hike Predictions

July-December 2025 DA Hike Predictions

These are however just early DA, DR hike predictions. It all depends on the AICPI-IW figures for the next month i.e for June 2025, to arrive at a concrete conclusion on DA hike for central government employees and pensioners.

 

DA Hiked To 55 Percent For Jan-June 2025

DA Hiked To 55 Percent For Jan-June 2025

Much to market expectations, the Union Cabinet led by PM Narendra Modi on March 28 announced the much awaited Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief Hike for lakhs of central government employees. The Modi government  announced hike in the dearness allowance by 2 percent, thus taking the DA from 53 percent to 55 percent.

 

7th Pay Commission DA Hike: How Much Salary Increased Last Time?

7th Pay Commission DA Hike: How Much Salary Increased Last Time?

The basic salary of the employee is Rs 18,000

Dearness Allowance Hiked To 55 Percent: Pay increase of Rs 360 more per month

New Dearness Allowance Annually: Rs 4,320

DA Hike Twice A Calendar Year

DA Hike Twice A Calendar Year

Dearness Allowance (DA) hikes are based on the average All India Consumer Price Index (CPI-IW) for industrial workers, which reflects changes in the cost of living. The government announces a DA/DR hike twice a year. However, the announcements are made in March and September. The hike is applied retroactively every year between January and July.

