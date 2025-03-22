Will EPFO Approve Rs 9,000 Pension For Private Workers? Here’s Why Demand Is Growing– Details Here
Introduction
The demand for a Rs 9,000 minimum monthly pension for private sector employees is growing. With the government introducing a better pension scheme for its employees, EPFO pensioners are calling for similar support.
Why Are Private Workers Demanding Higher Pension?
Currently, EPS beneficiaries receive a minimum pension of Rs 1,000 per month, which many argue is too low to cover basic expenses. Pensioners are now urging the government to increase this to Rs 9,000.
What Are the Key Demands?
Apart from a higher pension, EPS-95 pensioners are also requesting free medical benefits and a dearness allowance to help cope with rising costs. Protests have been held across the country to push these demands forward.
How Many Pensioners Are Affected?
According to media reports, around 80 lakh pensioners under the EPS-95 scheme are impacted. These pensioners, spread across 186 institutions, are seeking better financial security in their retirement years.
Protests & Government Response
Pensioners have been protesting outside EPFO offices, urging the government to take action. However, there has been no official decision yet on revising the pension amount.
EPFO’s Upcoming ATM Withdrawal System
While pension demands remain under discussion, EPFO is working on ‘EPFO 3.0,’ a new system that will allow members to withdraw their PF funds directly from ATMs, making transactions more convenient.
What’s Next?
The demand for a Rs 9,000 pension is gaining momentum, but its approval remains uncertain. Meanwhile, the new EPFO updates promise easier access to funds, offering some relief to employees.
