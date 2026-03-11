Will govt merge existing DA into basic salary? Delay in DA hike announcement creates curiosity
With the 8th Pay Commission taking effect from January 1, 2026, discussions concerning Dearness Allowance hikes and pension revisions are doing the rounds. Millions of central government employees and pensioners are eagerly awaiting clarification on salary adjustments and dearness allowances.
DA hike update 2026
The government typically announces DA hikes twice a year, once in March for the January-June period and again in September/October for the July-December period. However, there has not been an official announcement this time even after Holi which has raised curiosity and discussion among employees. Another speculation doing the rounds is whether the government will merge the existing DA into the basic salary.
Why is hike in DA and pension demanded?
Employees are demanding a hike in Dearness Allowance and pensions to fight high inflation and account for the delay in the implementation of the 8th CPC. An increase in DA and DR will fight high inflation by protecting the purchasing power of employees and preventing their real income from declining as the cost of living increases. Employees are requesting interim relief in the form of a DA hike as they wait for the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission.
How DA is calculated
Dearness Allowance is calculated using the All-India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (AICPI-IW). For central government employees under the 7th Pay Commission, DA is broadly calculated using the formula: DA% = (Average AICPI(12 months)–261.42)/261.42 × 100.
How much DA will increase
Salary growth under the 8th CPC is expected to be the lowest among the last four commissions primarily due to flatter DA build-up over the years. Reports indicate that the DA could rise by around 2 percent, moving from approximately 58 percent to 60 percent. While this may appear modest compared to previous years, it is still crucial in countering inflation for both employees and pensioners.
Will DA be merged into basic salary?
Many employee organizations have demanded that dearness allowance or dearness relief should be merged into basic salary. Employees demand a merger since they claim to be significantly affected by inflation and that the DA and DR granted do not align with real-time retail inflation. However, in December 2025, the government stated that no proposal regarding the merger of the existing dearness allowance with the basic pay is under consideration at present.
Why is merging DA into basic salary demanded?
Employee organizations argue that merging DA into the basic salary will help fight inflation. The merger will increase the basic salary, HRA, TA and other allowances. There will also be a direct benefit in pension and gratuity.
What happens to DA when 8th CPC is implemented?
As the 8th Pay Commission comes into effect from January 1, the DA will reset to zero. Historically, when a new pay commission is implemented, DA is reset to zero and calculations begin again on the revised basic pay. This is significant for employees and pensioners as future DA increases will have a direct impact on their new salary or pension structure.
When will 8th CPC be implemented?
The 7th Pay Commission officially ended on December 31, 2025, and the 8th CPC comes into effect from January 1, 2026. While the 8th Pay Commission has been formally constituted, its recommendations are still in progress. Going by past trends, once the report is submitted, the government usually takes another 3 to 6 months to examine, approve and notify the recommendations. This makes late 2027 or early 2028 a more realistic timeline for implementation.
