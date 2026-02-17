Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3017698https://zeenews.india.com/photos/business/will-income-tax-officials-have-unlimited-power-to-access-your-mail-social-media-using-ai-from-april-1-govt-responds-in-lok-sabha-3017698
NewsPhotosWill Income Tax officials have unlimited power to access your mail, social media using AI from April 1? Govt responds in Lok Sabha
photoDetails

Will Income Tax officials have unlimited power to access your mail, social media using AI from April 1? Govt responds in Lok Sabha

Can Income Tax Department access your social media, emails, other digital platforms from 1 April 2026 using AI? Here's all you want to know

Updated:Feb 17, 2026, 08:24 AM IST
Follow Us

1/7

As the new Income Tax Act is all set to be effective from 1 April 2026, there is a lot of curiosity among tax payers regarding the new provisions that will impact the taxation system.

 

Follow Us

2/7

MPs Giridhari Yadav, Dinesh Chandra Yadav and Ramprit Mandal raised unstarred question in the Lok Sabha on 9 February 2026, seeking response from the finance ministry on whether it is a fact that the introduction of new Section 247 in the Income Tax Act to be effective from 1st April has created a lot of confusion among taxpayers as it gives unlimited power to income tax officials to access digital space using Artificial Intelligence (AI).

 

Follow Us

3/7

Responding to the question, Minister Of State In The Ministry Of Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary said, Section 247 of the Income-tax Act, 2025(‘the Act’) relating to search and seizure provisions are in line with section 132 of the provisions of Income-tax Act, 1961. Even though power to override access code to any computer system was already available under section 132 of the Income-tax Act, 1961, specific enablement has been made for the same in the Act considering the evolution of digital space and rapid advances in technology.

 

Follow Us

4/7

Further, there is no mention of Artificial Intelligence in the provision of section 247 or any related provision. Therefore, the provisions of section 247 of the Act have not assigned any new power to the income-tax authorities, Chaudhary added.

 

Follow Us

5/7

In December last year, PIB had explained the provisions of section 247 of the Income Tax Act 2025 are strictly limited to Search and Survey operations. Unless a taxpayer is undergoing a formal search operation due to evidence of significant tax evasion, the department has no power to access their private digital spaces. 

 

Follow Us

6/7

PIB added, the powers cannot be used for routine information gathering/processing, or even for cases under scrutiny assessment. These measures are specifically designed to target black money and large-scale evasion during search and survey, not the everyday law-abiding citizen.

 

Follow Us

7/7

PIB said that the power to seize documents and evidence during search and survey operations has existed since the 1961 Act.

 

Follow Us
Income TaxIncome tax rulesnew income taxIncome Tax Act
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon6
title
Latest Malayalam releases
From Chatha Pacha to Mindiyum Paranjum: Latest Malayalam, Tamil & Telugu OTT releases on Netflix, ZEE5 and others
camera icon10
title
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026
Meet 5 players who may have played their last India vs Pakistan during T20 WC 2026 clash; Suryakumar Yadav to Babar Azam; Check list
camera icon8
title
Indian Safari
India's 7 safari destinations: From Assam to Rajasthan - Discover country’s thrilling wildlife trails
camera icon8
title
O Romeo
From O'Romeo to Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai: 7 Bollywood films inspired by real-life gangsters and their true stories that will shock you
camera icon10
title
World's tallest residential building
World's 10 tallest residential buildings: Top one is 1,550 feet tall and per apartment costs Rs 74 crore, NOT Burj Khalifa, its name is.... | Check