Will Income Tax officials have unlimited power to access your mail, social media using AI from April 1? Govt responds in Lok Sabha

Responding to the question, Minister Of State In The Ministry Of Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary said, Section 247 of the Income-tax Act, 2025(‘the Act’) relating to search and seizure provisions are in line with section 132 of the provisions of Income-tax Act, 1961. Even though power to override access code to any computer system was already available under section 132 of the Income-tax Act, 1961, specific enablement has been made for the same in the Act considering the evolution of digital space and rapid advances in technology.