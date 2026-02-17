Will Income Tax officials have unlimited power to access your mail, social media using AI from April 1? Govt responds in Lok Sabha
As the new Income Tax Act is all set to be effective from 1 April 2026, there is a lot of curiosity among tax payers regarding the new provisions that will impact the taxation system.
MPs Giridhari Yadav, Dinesh Chandra Yadav and Ramprit Mandal raised unstarred question in the Lok Sabha on 9 February 2026, seeking response from the finance ministry on whether it is a fact that the introduction of new Section 247 in the Income Tax Act to be effective from 1st April has created a lot of confusion among taxpayers as it gives unlimited power to income tax officials to access digital space using Artificial Intelligence (AI).
Responding to the question, Minister Of State In The Ministry Of Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary said, Section 247 of the Income-tax Act, 2025(‘the Act’) relating to search and seizure provisions are in line with section 132 of the provisions of Income-tax Act, 1961. Even though power to override access code to any computer system was already available under section 132 of the Income-tax Act, 1961, specific enablement has been made for the same in the Act considering the evolution of digital space and rapid advances in technology.
Further, there is no mention of Artificial Intelligence in the provision of section 247 or any related provision. Therefore, the provisions of section 247 of the Act have not assigned any new power to the income-tax authorities, Chaudhary added.
In December last year, PIB had explained the provisions of section 247 of the Income Tax Act 2025 are strictly limited to Search and Survey operations. Unless a taxpayer is undergoing a formal search operation due to evidence of significant tax evasion, the department has no power to access their private digital spaces.
PIB added, the powers cannot be used for routine information gathering/processing, or even for cases under scrutiny assessment. These measures are specifically designed to target black money and large-scale evasion during search and survey, not the everyday law-abiding citizen.
PIB said that the power to seize documents and evidence during search and survey operations has existed since the 1961 Act.
