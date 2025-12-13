Will PM Kisan Payout Rise To Rs 12,000 From Rs 6,000? What Farmers Need To Know

photoDetails

english

The government has clarified in Parliament that there is no approved proposal to increase the annual PM Kisan payout from Rs 6,000 to Rs 12,000. Eligible farmers will continue to receive Rs 6,000 per year in three Rs 2,000 instalments. Although a parliamentary panel recommended a higher payout, it has not been accepted. The government is currently focused on beneficiary verification and mandatory Farmer ID registration in select states.