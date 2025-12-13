Will PM Kisan Payout Rise To Rs 12,000 From Rs 6,000? What Farmers Need To Know
The government has clarified in Parliament that there is no approved proposal to increase the annual PM Kisan payout from Rs 6,000 to Rs 12,000. Eligible farmers will continue to receive Rs 6,000 per year in three Rs 2,000 instalments. Although a parliamentary panel recommended a higher payout, it has not been accepted. The government is currently focused on beneficiary verification and mandatory Farmer ID registration in select states.
Question Raised in Parliament on PM Kisan Payout
The issue of increasing the annual assistance under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme from Rs 6,000 to Rs 12,000 was raised in Parliament. Members sought clarity from the government on whether any proposal to double the payout was under active consideration.
Government’s Clear Stand: No Increase Approved
In its reply, the government stated that there is no approved proposal to raise the annual PM Kisan benefit to Rs 12,000. The existing structure of the scheme continues without any change in the payout amount.
Current PM Kisan Benefit Structure Explained
At present, eligible farmers receive Rs 6,000 per year, which is transferred directly into their bank accounts in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 each. The scheme aims to provide income support to small and marginal farmers.
Parliamentary Panel’s Recommendation Not Accepted
A Parliamentary Standing Committee had earlier recommended increasing the annual assistance to Rs 12,000, citing rising input costs and inflation. However, the government clarified that this recommendation has not been accepted so far.
Focus on Expanding Farmer Database
The government highlighted that its current priority is to strengthen beneficiary verification. As part of this effort, new beneficiaries in 14 states are required to register using a Farmer ID to ensure accurate targeting and reduce duplication.
PM Kisan Coverage So Far
Since its launch, the PM Kisan scheme has benefited crores of farmers across India, with thousands of crores disbursed through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). The government reiterated its commitment to continuing timely instalment payments.
What This Means for Farmers Going Forward
For now, farmers should not expect any immediate increase in PM Kisan payouts. However, the scheme remains active, and beneficiaries are advised to complete documentation, Aadhaar linking, and Farmer ID registration to avoid payment disruptions.
