Withdraw PF directly via UPI, service coming soon: 6 things to ensure for smooth transfer of money into bank a/c

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The testing of the facility has already been completed where members can withdraw EPF by using the UPI payment gateway. The withdrawn amount will be directly transferred into the bank account of the member. As EPFO iintroducesthe facility of withdrawing provident fund money directly through UPI, employees should treat this as an opportunity to update their PF records as smooth access to PF money will be possible only when members' data is updated. By updating the key details you avoid hassles and ensure faster access to your provident fund money via UPI.