Withdraw PF directly via UPI, service coming soon: 6 things to ensure for smooth transfer of money into bank a/c
Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has recently announced that the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) subscribers will soon be able to withdraw provident fund money directly through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) with the money being transferred directly into the bank account of the member.
Withdraw EPF by using UPI
The testing of the facility has already been completed where members can withdraw EPF by using the UPI payment gateway. The withdrawn amount will be directly transferred into the bank account of the member. As EPFO iintroducesthe facility of withdrawing provident fund money directly through UPI, employees should treat this as an opportunity to update their PF records as smooth access to PF money will be possible only when members' data is updated. By updating the key details you avoid hassles and ensure faster access to your provident fund money via UPI.
Ensure UAN is active and fully functional
UAN stands for Universal Account Number allotted by EPFO. Employees should ensure that their UAN is active and fully functional to conveniently withdraw money via UPI services. The EPFO provides UAN activation services through its member portal through which members can enter KYC details, edit personal details and check eligibility for online transfer claims.
Ensure Aadhaar is linked with EPF account
Linking your Aadhaar to your EPF account is mandatory and crucial for withdrawing money. Online transactions are made easier with a linked Aadhaar. Your name and date of birth in EPFO records should be similar to your Aadhaar details as a mismatch will lead to failure of UPI-based verification and PF processing. You can link your Aadhaar to your EPF account by logging in to the EPFO Member e-Sewa portal using your activated UAN and password.
Link PAN to EPF account
Linking your PAN to your EPF account is important when it comes to tax implications and accessing funds. This step is particularly important for preventing higher tax deductions on your withdrawals. You can link your PAN with your EPF account using the EPFO Member e-Sewa portal.
Update bank account
Your EPF withdrawal is credited to an active bank account that is in your name. When the bank account details do not match with the account holder’s name as per EPFO records then members will face difficulty in withdrawing money. You should provide a bank account that is active. Additionally, make sure to correctly enter the IFSC code and account number.
Update mobile number
Employees must update their mobile number for EPF withdrawals as the EPFO sends a mandatory OTP to the registered number to authorize, authenticate and process any transaction. Your mobile number must also be actively linked with your Aadhaar for secure KYC validation.
Ensure updated service history
If you have changed banks, update your new bank details on the EPFO unified portal and get them approved by your current or previous employer. Make sure that your service history does not contain overlapping dates where two different companies show you as employed at the same time. Also, make sure to add an e-nomination as adding an e-nomination is mandatory for all EPF members.
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