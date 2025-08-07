1 / 12

10 Most Expensive Celebrity Divorces: Separation never come easy on any one, especially if it also tags along a hefty severance. Today, let's go down the memory lane and try to scroll through some of the world's most expensive and talked about celebrity divorces. Right from Bill Gates and Melinda Gates split to Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Bezos' divorce - these high-profile cases involved billions and not just millions. Take a look at this compilation based on several media reports.