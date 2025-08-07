Advertisement
Woaah! 10 Most Expensive Celebrity Divorces: Honey, Let's Talk In Billions! Biz Tycoons, Media Mogul To Art Collectors - In Pics
Woaah! 10 Most Expensive Celebrity Divorces: Honey, Let's Talk In Billions! Biz Tycoons, Media Mogul To Art Collectors - In Pics

10 Most Expensive Celebrity Divorces: Take a look at this compilation based on several media reports.

Updated:Aug 07, 2025, 07:00 AM IST
10 Most Expensive Celebrity Divorces

10 Most Expensive Celebrity Divorces

10 Most Expensive Celebrity Divorces: Separation never come easy on any one, especially if it also tags along a hefty severance. Today, let's go down the memory lane and try to scroll through some of the world's most expensive and talked about celebrity divorces. Right from Bill Gates and Melinda Gates split to Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Bezos' divorce - these high-profile cases involved billions and not just millions. Take a look at this compilation based on several media reports.

Bill Gates and Melinda Gates Divorce

Bill Gates and Melinda Gates Divorce

Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates divorced in May 2021 after 27 years of marriage. The divorce was announced via a joint statement on Twitter, citing irreconcilable differences. Seen as the most expensive divorce till date making $76 billion ($86.7 billion inflation adjusted), one of the largest settlements on record, as per Investopedia.com

Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Bezos Divorce

Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Bezos Divorce

Jeff Bezos's divorce from his second wife, MacKenzie Scott, was finalized in 2019. The divorce settlement resulted in Scott receiving a 4% stake in Amazon, which was valued at approximately $38 billion at the time. It is touted as the second most expensive divorce with MacKenzie Bezos getting $38 billion ($46.7 billion inflation adjusted), as per online reports.

Alec Wildenstein Divorce

Alec Wildenstein Divorce

Alec Nathan Marcel Wildenstein was a French-born American billionaire businessman, art dealer, racehorse owner, and horse breeder. Alec Wildenstein's 1999 divorce from Jocelyn Wildenstein was one of the most expensive in history, with a settlement estimated at $3.8 billion. ($7.2 billion inflation adjusted).

Rupert Murdoch Divorce

Rupert Murdoch Divorce

Rupert Murdoch, the media mogul, divorced his second wife Anna dePeyster in 1999 with an estimated settlement of $1.7 billion ($3.2 billion inflation adjusted). Anna received a settlement of US$1.2 billion in assets. 17 days after divorcing his second wife, Murdoch, then aged 68, married Chinese-born Wendi Deng, reportedly.

Bill Gross Divorce

Bill Gross Divorce

Bill Gross's divorce from his second wife, Sue Gross, was much in news. The divorce, finalized in 2017, involved accusations from both sides. The settlement reportedly involved a $1.3 billion payout to Sue Gross ($1.7 billion inflation adjusted) as per wiki information.

Bernie Ecclestone's Divorce

Bernie Ecclestone's Divorce

Bernie Ecclestone's divorce from Slavica Radić (also known as Slavica Malic) in 2009 estimated at $1.2 billion ($1.8 billion inflation adjusted), reportedly.

Steve Wynn's Divorce

Steve Wynn's Divorce

Stephen Alan Wynn is an American real estate developer and art collector. His divorce in 2010 from Elaine; estimated at $1 billion ($1.4 billion inflation adjusted).

Chey Tae-won's Divorce

Chey Tae-won's Divorce

Chey Tae-won is a South Korean billionaire businessman. His divorce from Roh Soh-yeong in 2024; approximately $1 billion. BBC reported that he was ordered to pay his ex-wife 1.38 trillion won ($1bn; £788m) in cash - the country's largest ever divorce settlement.

Harold Hamm's Divorce

Harold Hamm's Divorce

Harold Glenn Hamm is an American business magnate in the oil and gas business. His divorce in 2012 from Sue Ann Arnall; estimated at $974.8 million ($1.3 billion inflation adjusted), reportedly.

Adnan Khashoggi's Divorce

Adnan Khashoggi's Divorce

Adnan Khashoggi was a Saudi businessman and arms dealer. His divorce in 1980 after 20 years from Soraya Khashoggi was estimated at $874 million ($2.8 billion inflation adjusted), reported Wiki.

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Divorce

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Divorce

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum is an Emirati politician and royal who is the current ruler of Dubai, and serves as the vice president and prime minister of the UAE. His divorce in 2019 after 15 years of marriage from Haya bint Hussein was estimated at $730 million ($787 million inflation adjusted), as per Wiki information. 

