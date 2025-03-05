Women’s Day 2025: Major Government Schemes Supporting Women In India
International Women's Day, celebrated on March 8 every year, is a tribute to women's achievements and a reminder of the ongoing fight for gender equality. The theme for 2025, "Accelerate Action," calls for faster progress in empowering women by highlighting effective strategies, resources, and initiatives that make a real difference.
Mission Indradhanush
Mission Indradhanush aims to provide full immunization to pregnant women and children. The scheme plays a crucial role in reducing maternal and infant mortality rates by ensuring timely vaccinations. It covers vaccines against diseases like tetanus, measles, and hepatitis B, ensuring a healthier future for both mothers and children.
Kishori Shakti Yojana
Kishori Shakti Yojana is designed to target adolescent girls aged 11-18 years, aiming to improve their health and nutrition. The scheme focuses on enhancing self-development, life skills, and vocational training. It also empowers young girls with knowledge about hygiene, reproductive health, and education, enabling them to make informed decisions about their future.
Protection Against Domestic Violence
The government has taken significant steps to provide legal protection to women facing domestic violence. Under this initiative, Prohibition cum Protection Officers offer mediation and support services to ensure the safety and well-being of affected women. These services play a crucial role in creating a safer environment and improving access to justice for survivors of domestic violence.
Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY)
The Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana offers a financial incentive of Rs. 5,000 in three installments to pregnant and lactating mothers. This initiative encourages safe motherhood and proper nutrition for newborns. It is available for the first living child in the family, subject to specific eligibility conditions that ensure support reaches those who need it most.
Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY)
The Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana provides collateral-free loans to small women entrepreneurs, helping them establish and expand their businesses. The loan amount was extended up to Rs. 20 lakhs in Budget 2024-25, ensuring better financial support for women-led businesses. This initiative fosters financial independence and promotes women's participation in the economic sector.
Significance of International Women’s Day
Since its first official recognition by the United Nations in 1975, International Women’s Day has grown into a global movement celebrating women's social, political, and economic achievements. The day serves as a reminder to accelerate efforts toward gender equality, eliminate discrimination, and empower women worldwide.
Trending Photos