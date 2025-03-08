photoDetails

Vivek Chaand Sehgal Net Worth: Motherson has expanded beyond automobiles to become a leading global manufacturer of aerospace components. It has been chosen as a Tier 1 supplier for Airbus Commercial Aircraft, solidifying its presence in the aviation industry. From earning just Rs 2,500 per month in the 1970s, Vivek Chaand Sehgal has risen to become one of the world’s most successful business leaders. This Women’s Day, this remarkable journey is set to inspire entrepreneurs across the nation.