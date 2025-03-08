On Women's Day, Meet Billionaire Who Built Auto Parts Empire With His Mother; Once Earned Only Rs 2500 A Month, Became Richest Indian In...His Net Worth Is...
Vivek Chaand Sehgal Net Worth: Motherson has expanded beyond automobiles to become a leading global manufacturer of aerospace components. It has been chosen as a Tier 1 supplier for Airbus Commercial Aircraft, solidifying its presence in the aviation industry. From earning just Rs 2,500 per month in the 1970s, Vivek Chaand Sehgal has risen to become one of the world’s most successful business leaders. This Women’s Day, this remarkable journey is set to inspire entrepreneurs across the nation.
Early Life And Education
Vivek Chaand Sehgal was born on February 1, 1957, in Delhi, India. He studied at Birla Public School in Pilani, Rajasthan, and later pursued a bachelor’s degree at the University of Delhi. His early years shaped his business acumen, which later helped him build one of the largest auto component manufacturing empires in the world.
Vivek Chaand Sehgal: Family Background
Vivek Chaand Sehgal came from a privileged background, with his family engaged in the jewelry business. Growing up in an entrepreneurial household, he was exposed to trade and business strategies from a young age. His ability to adapt and take risks was deeply influenced by his family’s experience in the jewelry industry.
First Venture in Silver Trading
His first step into business was in silver trading, where he made an incredible deal—selling one kilogram of silver for just Re 1. This experience, though unconventional, taught him valuable lessons about market dynamics and adaptability. However, silver trading wasn’t sustainable, leading him to pivot toward new business opportunities.
The Birth of Motherson
In 1975, Sehgal co-founded Madrasan Company with his mother, Swarn Lata Sehgal. Initially a silver trading business, it faced financial struggles. With his sharp business acumen, he transformed it into Samvardhana Motherson Group (SMG), which is now one of the world’s largest auto component manufacturers, supplying major car brands globally.
Worked With BMW, Mercedes And More
Under Sehgal’s leadership, SMG evolved into a global auto parts supplier with a market capitalization of Rs 80,199 crore as of March 4. The company serves prestigious clients, including BMW, Ford, Mercedes, Toyota, and Volkswagen, making it a trusted player in the global automotive industry.
Diversification Into Aerospace
Beyond automobiles, Motherson has expanded into aerospace manufacturing, supplying components to leading global aviation companies. The company has been chosen as a Tier 1 supplier for Airbus Commercial Aircraft, reinforcing its presence in high-tech, precision-based industries and diversifying its business portfolio beyond automotive components.
Leadership With Next Generation
Vivek Chaand Sehgal continues to lead Motherson Group, ensuring its sustained growth and innovation. His son, Laksh Vaaman Sehgal, plays a significant role in the company as a director, ensuring continuity in leadership. The father-son duo is steering the company towards new frontiers in the global auto and aerospace industries.
Vivek Chaand Sehgal: Networth And Richest Indian In Australia
With a net worth of $5.5 billion (Rs 45,700 crore), Sehgal is the richest Indian living in Australia. His remarkable journey earned him the EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award in 2016. His ability to identify market opportunities and scale businesses globally has cemented his status as a visionary leader in the industry. (Image Credit: Wiki)
