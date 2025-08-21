Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2949512https://zeenews.india.com/photos/business/world-s-richest-prisoner-this-billionaire-founder-was-jailed-for-4-months-has-net-worth-of-rs-620000000000-he-is-founder-of-2949512
NewsPhotosWorld’s Richest Prisoner? This Billionaire Founder Was Jailed For 4 Months, Has Net Worth Of Rs 6,20,00,00,00,000, He Is Founder Of…..;
photoDetails

World’s Richest Prisoner? This Billionaire Founder Was Jailed For 4 Months, Has Net Worth Of Rs 6,20,00,00,00,000, He Is Founder Of…..;

Changpeng Zhao, founder of crypto giant Binance, briefly became the world’s richest prisoner after being sentenced to four months in jail in April 2024. He was convicted for failing to prevent illegal activities on Binance, including transactions by cybercriminals and terrorist groups.

Updated:Aug 21, 2025, 05:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Who Is the World’s Richest Prisoner?

1/8
Who Is the World’s Richest Prisoner?

Meet Changpeng Zhao (aka CZ), the billionaire founder of Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange. In April 2024, Zhao was sentenced to four months in prison, briefly becoming the world’s richest prisoner.

 

Follow Us

Why Was He Sentenced?

2/8
Why Was He Sentenced?

Zhao was convicted for failing to prevent cybercriminals and terrorist groups from using Binance to trade freely. He also pleaded guilty to violations of US anti-money laundering and sanctions laws, according to Bloomberg.

 

Follow Us

Zhao’s Net Worth in April 2024

3/8
Zhao’s Net Worth in April 2024

Back in April 2024, when Zhao was sentenced, his personal fortune stood at $43 billion USD, per Bloomberg. Despite the jail time, his wealth was expected to grow amid the ongoing crypto bull run.

 

Follow Us

Zhao’s Net Worth in 2025

4/8
Zhao’s Net Worth in 2025

As of 2025, Zhao’s net worth skyrocketed to approximately $74.7 billion USD (Rs 6,20,01,00,00,00,000 or Rs 6.2 lakh crore). This makes him the richest person ever imprisoned.

 

Follow Us

Still in Control of Binance

5/8
Still in Control of Binance

Although Zhao stepped down as CEO in 2023, he retains about 90 per cent ownership of Binance. Most of the company’s board members are his close associates, ensuring his influence remains strong.

 

Follow Us

The Rise of Binance

6/8
The Rise of Binance

Founded in 2017, Binance quickly dominated the crypto trading space. It faced major challenges when regulators investigated the legality of its business after a market crash.

 

Follow Us

A Light Sentence Compared to Others

7/8
A Light Sentence Compared to Others

Zhao received a four-month sentence, far less than the over three years prosecutors sought. For comparison, FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried was sentenced to 25 years but is appealing.

 

Follow Us

What’s Next for CZ?

8/8
What’s Next for CZ?

Even after jail, Zhao’s wealth and crypto empire continue to grow. With crypto markets surging in 2025, the world’s richest ex-prisoner may climb even higher on global rich lists.

(Images Credit: @Crypto_Jargon/X, Gemini AI)

Follow Us
business success storysuccess storyWorld's Richest PrisonerRichest PrisonerChangpeng Zhao
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
Usain Bolt
Happy Birthday Usain Bolt: Reliving His Journey From Teenage Prodigy To Olympic Champion - In Pics
camera icon6
title
bihar bridge
Aunta–Simaria 6-Lane Bridge Set For Inauguration By PM Modi: BIG Boost For North–South Bihar Connectivity- Check Cost, Length, Other Details
camera icon11
title
Railway Station Name Change
Indian Railway Station With Longest Name: Has More Than 55 Characters; Located In THIS State; Renamed In 2019
camera icon9
title
bowlers banned by ICC
8 Bowlers Banned or Suspended By ICC For Suspect Bowling Actions : 1 Indian, 3 Pakistan Bowlers, Check Full List
camera icon12
title
Virat Kohli
Not Rohit Sharma Or Virat Kohli THIS Indian Opened The T20I Century Era: Check Full List Of Century Makers From India
NEWS ON ONE CLICK