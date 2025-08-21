World’s Richest Prisoner? This Billionaire Founder Was Jailed For 4 Months, Has Net Worth Of Rs 6,20,00,00,00,000, He Is Founder Of…..;
Changpeng Zhao, founder of crypto giant Binance, briefly became the world’s richest prisoner after being sentenced to four months in jail in April 2024. He was convicted for failing to prevent illegal activities on Binance, including transactions by cybercriminals and terrorist groups.
Who Is the World’s Richest Prisoner?
Meet Changpeng Zhao (aka CZ), the billionaire founder of Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange. In April 2024, Zhao was sentenced to four months in prison, briefly becoming the world’s richest prisoner.
Why Was He Sentenced?
Zhao was convicted for failing to prevent cybercriminals and terrorist groups from using Binance to trade freely. He also pleaded guilty to violations of US anti-money laundering and sanctions laws, according to Bloomberg.
Zhao’s Net Worth in April 2024
Back in April 2024, when Zhao was sentenced, his personal fortune stood at $43 billion USD, per Bloomberg. Despite the jail time, his wealth was expected to grow amid the ongoing crypto bull run.
Zhao’s Net Worth in 2025
As of 2025, Zhao’s net worth skyrocketed to approximately $74.7 billion USD (Rs 6,20,01,00,00,00,000 or Rs 6.2 lakh crore). This makes him the richest person ever imprisoned.
Still in Control of Binance
Although Zhao stepped down as CEO in 2023, he retains about 90 per cent ownership of Binance. Most of the company’s board members are his close associates, ensuring his influence remains strong.
The Rise of Binance
Founded in 2017, Binance quickly dominated the crypto trading space. It faced major challenges when regulators investigated the legality of its business after a market crash.
A Light Sentence Compared to Others
Zhao received a four-month sentence, far less than the over three years prosecutors sought. For comparison, FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried was sentenced to 25 years but is appealing.
What’s Next for CZ?
Even after jail, Zhao’s wealth and crypto empire continue to grow. With crypto markets surging in 2025, the world’s richest ex-prisoner may climb even higher on global rich lists.
(Images Credit: @Crypto_Jargon/X, Gemini AI)
