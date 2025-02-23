photoDetails

english

Bybit, a Dubai-based crypto exchange, has suffered the biggest hack in history, with hackers stealing 400,000 Ethereum, worth $1.5 billion (Rs 13,000 crore). CEO Ben Zhou assured users their funds are safe, announcing a refund program for affected customers. Despite the loss, Zhou stated Bybit remains financially stable, with $20 billion in client assets. Ethereum's price dropped nearly 4% after the breach. This hack surpasses the 2022 Ronin Network attack, highlighting the risks in the crypto world.