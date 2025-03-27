Advertisement
World's Top 10 Richest People In Hurun Rich List 2025: No Indian In Top 10, Elon Musk At Top With $420 Billion

Hurun Rich List 2025: Hurun has released its much-anticipated Rich List 2025, offering insights into the world’s wealthiest individuals and their financial growth over the past year. The list highlights the continued dominance of tech giants and strategic investors, with Elon Musk securing the top spot. Let’s take a look at the Top 10 Richest People in the World in 2025.

 

Updated:Mar 27, 2025, 08:04 PM IST
Elon Musk remains the richest person in the world with a staggering net worth of 420 billion dollars. His wealth comes primarily from his major stake in Tesla, which accounts for 82 per cent of his fortune. Musk’s investments in SpaceX, Neuralink, and The Boring Company continue to expand, solidifying his dominance in tech and space exploration. 

 

Amazon’s founder Jeff Bezos ranks second, with a net worth of 266 billion dollars. While he stepped down as Amazon’s CEO, his significant stake in the company continues to generate immense wealth. Bezos has also expanded his empire with Blue Origin and other investments, diversifying beyond e-commerce.

Meta’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg takes the third spot with 242 billion dollars . His wealth has grown 53 per cent due to the increasing interest in virtual reality and the metaverse. Meta’s continuous expansion into cutting-edge technologies is fueling his financial success.

Oracle’s co-founder and chairman Larry Ellison secures fourth place with 203 billion dollars. His fortune is driven by Oracle’s cloud computing dominance, investments in real estate, and a stake in Tesla.

At 94 years old, Warren Buffett remains one of the most influential investors with a net worth of 167 billion dollars. The Berkshire Hathaway chairman continues to make astute investments while being recognized for his value investing strategies and philanthropy.

Google’s co-founder Larry Page is in sixth place with 164 billion dollars. His fortune is backed by Alphabet’s success in AI, cloud computing, and self-driving technology. (Image: Reuters)

 

Luxury empire mogul Bernard Arnault, CEO of LVMH, holds a net worth of 157 billion dollars. Despite a 10 per cent decline, LVMH continues to thrive in the luxury goods sector, owning brands like Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, and Moët & Chandon.

Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer has built a fortune of 156 billion dollars, largely from his stake in Microsoft. He also owns the Los Angeles Clippers NBA team and has various investments.

Google co-founder Sergey Brin ranks ninth with 148 billion dollars. His wealth continues to grow through Alphabet’s AI advancements and self-driving technology. 

 

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates rounds out the top 10 with 143 billion dollars. His investments in Microsoft remain strong, while his philanthropic efforts through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation focus on global health, education, and poverty reduction. 

(Images Credit: X & Social Media)

