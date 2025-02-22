Advertisement
World's Top 10 Richest Women In 2025: Only One Indian Made Cut, She Is...; Check Her Shocking Rank And Net Worth

Women Billionaires Global List 2025: Women continue to make their mark among the world’s wealthiest, accounting for 13.3 per cent of global billionaires last year, according to Forbes’ 2024 list. The 2025 edition sees familiar names alongside notable new entrants and shifts in net worth and rankings. India’s richest woman, Savitri Jindal & family, also features on this year’s global list. 

 

Updated:Feb 22, 2025, 06:01 PM IST
Top1: Alice Walton

Top1: Alice Walton

Alice Walton, with a net worth of $112.5 billion, remains a leading billionaire and heir to the Walmart fortune, solidifying her position among the world's wealthiest individuals in 2025.  

Top 2: Francoise Bettencourt Meyers

World's Top 10 Richest Women In 2025

Francoise Bettencourt Meyers and family, with a net worth of $74.4 billion, continue to lead as the world's richest woman, backed by their L’Oréal empire in 2025. 

 
Top 3: Julia Koch

World's Top 10 Richest Women In 2025

Julia Koch and family, with a net worth of $74.2 billion, maintain their wealth and influence through Koch Industries, ranking among the world's richest in 2025.  

Top 4: Jacqueline Mars

World's Top 10 Richest Women In 2025

Jacqueline Mars, with a net worth of $42.3 billion, remains a prominent billionaire, backed by her family’s confectionery giant, Mars Inc., in 2025. 

 

Top 5: Rafaela Aponte-Diamant

World's Top 10 Richest Women In 2025

Rafaela Aponte-Diamant, with a net worth of $39.0 billion, continues to be a key figure in global shipping, backed by the success of Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) Group in 2025. 

Top 6: Abigail Johnson

World's Top 10 Richest Women In 2025

Abigail Johnson, with a net worth of $36.0 billion, remains a powerful force in finance, leading Fidelity Investments and securing her place among the world's wealthiest in 2025.  

Top 7: Savitri Jindal & Family

World's Top 10 Richest Women In 2025

Savitri Jindal & family, with a net worth of $32.3 billion, continue to be a dominant force in business, driven by the success of JSW Group in 2025. 

 

Top 8: MacKenzie Scott

World's Top 10 Richest Women In 2025

MacKenzie Scott, with a net worth of $32.3 billion, remains one of the world's wealthiest women, largely due to her Amazon fortune, while continuing her impactful philanthropic efforts in 2025. 

 

Top 9: Miriam Adelson And Family

World's Top 10 Richest Women In 2025

Miriam Adelson & family, with a net worth of $31.5 billion, continue to hold significant wealth through their stake in Las Vegas Sands, a global casino and resort empire, in 2025.  

Top 10: Marilyn Simons And Family

World's Top 10 Richest Women In 2025

Marilyn Simons And Family, with a net worth of $31.0 billion, maintain their fortune through hedge fund investments, securing a spot among the world's wealthiest in 2025.  (Image Credit: Wikipedia, _francoisebettencourtmeyer/Insta)

