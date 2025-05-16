Wrong UPI Transfer on PhonePe, Paytm or GPay? Follow These Steps to Recover Your Money

4 / 7

As per NPCI’s dispute resolution framework, the complaint follows a stepwise escalation:

- First, contact the Third Party Application Provider (TPAP)—this is the payment app you used.

- If there’s no resolution, escalate the issue to the Payment Service Provider (PSP) bank linked to your app.

- Next, approach your own bank, especially if it’s different from the PSP.

- Finally, if all the above steps fail, you can escalate the matter to NPCI.