You may get Rs 15,000 benefit after completing THIS EPFO Aadhaar process

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Apart from the cash benefit, the employees will get social security coverage under EPFO, financial literacy programmes and on-job training to improve employability.

The scheme offers the employers a wage subsidy of up to Rs 3,000 per month for each new employee for the creation of new job opportunities.

On July 1, 2025, the Union Cabinet approved the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana which aims to support employment generation and enhance employability and social security across all sectors.