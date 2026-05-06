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NewsPhotosYou may get Rs 15,000 benefit after completing THIS EPFO Aadhaar process
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You may get Rs 15,000 benefit after completing THIS EPFO Aadhaar process

Several employees are receiving a message from the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) requesting them to complete Aadhaar Face Authentication (FAT) through the UMANG app. Upon completion of the process, first time employees will be able to receive an incentive of up to Rs 15,000 under the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana.

 

Updated:May 06, 2026, 01:10 PM IST
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Up to Rs 15,000 benefit for first-time employees

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Up to Rs 15,000 benefit for first-time employees

The EPFO message states, “Dear Member, your UAN has not been authenticated using Aadhaar Face Authentication (FAT). FAT is mandatory to avail PMVBRY benefits. Please complete the process through the UMANG app immediately.”

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Aadhaar Face Authentication for PMVBRY

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Aadhaar Face Authentication for PMVBRY

The message states that FAT is mandatory to avail benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PMVBRY). The scheme provides help to employees and establishments for making the first time employee more productive and incentivizes those establishments that create new jobs. The scheme is implemented by the Ministry of Labour and Employment through the EPFO.

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What is Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar

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What is Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar

Under PMVBRY, a one time incentive of up to Rs 15,000 is given to first time employees. The payment is made in two installments. The first installment is paid to the Aadhaar seeded bank account of the employee directly on completion of 6 months of service. The second installment is transferred to a savings scheme after 12 months of service. 

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Which employees are eligible to get Rs 15,000?

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Which employees are eligible to get Rs 15,000?

The scheme applies to employees who join an EPFO-registered organisation for the first time. An employee who has joined the establishment during the scheme registration period from August 1, 2025, and July 31, 2027 will be considered a new employee and will be eligible to avail the benefit. The monthly salary of the employee at the time of joining the establishment should be less than Rs 1,00,000. Incentives to a first time employee will be admissible only if his UAN is authenticated by FAT on the UMANG App.

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Security coverage under EPFO

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Security coverage under EPFO

Apart from the cash benefit, the employees will get social security coverage under EPFO, financial literacy programmes and on-job training to improve employability.

The scheme offers the employers a wage subsidy of up to Rs 3,000 per month for each new employee for the creation of new job opportunities. 

On July 1, 2025, the Union Cabinet approved the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana which aims to support employment generation and enhance employability and social security across all sectors.

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How to receive the benefits?

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How to receive the benefits?

Download the UMANG app and the AadhaarFaceRD app from the Google Play Store. Log in to UMANG and search for EPFO services. Select the option for UAN Allotment and Activation or Face Authentication of Already Activated UANs.

Enter your Aadhaar number and the mobile number linked to Aadhaar. You will receive an OTP. Enter the OTP and select the face authentication option.

The app will open the AadhaarFaceRD application to scan your face. When the scan is successful, the system will match it with the Aadhaar database.

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UAN will be activated after successful authentication

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UAN will be activated after successful authentication

After successful authentication, your UAN will be activated. You will receive a confirmation message on your registered mobile number. This process will help update records in the EPFO database and enable users to access scheme benefits.

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