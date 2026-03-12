Your EPF is earning 8.25% again this year — Here's why that's actually good news

3 / 8

Let's skip the jargon and do real math. Say you have Rs 5 lakh sitting in your EPF account right now. At 8.25 percent interest, you'll earn Rs 41,250 this year — without doing a single thing. That money compounds. Next year, interest is calculated on Rs 5,41,250. The year after, on an even larger number. And this keeps going for as long as you're employed. If you have Rs 10 lakh in your EPF, you're earning Rs 82,500 a year just in interest. That gets added to your balance, and then next year you earn interest on that larger amount too. Over 20 to 30 years, this compounding effect turns what looks like a modest rate into a seriously large retirement corpus. The best part? The interest earned on your EPF is completely tax-free up to a specified limit, making it one of the most tax-efficient savings instruments available to salaried individuals in India.