Your Gratuity Is Not Be Fully Safe: Company Losses Can Be Adjusted From Your Retirement Dues
The Calcutta High Court has ruled that employers can recover proven financial losses caused by an employee from the employee’s gratuity if company service rules allow it. The court clarified that gratuity is not an absolute right and may be adjusted after due disciplinary proceedings. The judgment also confirmed that such recovery can apply even after retirement, provided the loss is quantified and procedures are followed.
High Court Backs Employer on Gratuity Recovery
The Calcutta High Court has ruled that an employer can recover financial losses caused by an employee from the employee’s gratuity, provided such recovery is permitted under the company’s service or disciplinary rules. The judgment clarifies that gratuity is not an untouchable benefit in cases where employee actions result in proven monetary damage to the employer.
Case Involved Senior Management-Level Officer
The ruling came in a dispute involving a former Chairman and Managing Director of MSTC Limited, a public sector enterprise. The company alleged that the officer’s decisions during service led to a pecuniary loss of Rs 10 lakh. Following disciplinary proceedings, MSTC decided to recover the loss by adjusting the gratuity payable after retirement.
Employee Challenged Withholding of Gratuity
The retired executive challenged the company’s decision, arguing that gratuity is a statutory retirement benefit under the Payment of Gratuity Act and cannot be withheld or reduced arbitrarily. He also claimed that other officials involved in the same decision were not penalised, raising concerns about unequal treatment.
Lower Authorities Initially Favoured Employee
Earlier, statutory authorities under the Gratuity Act and a Single Judge of the High Court had directed the company to release the gratuity along with interest, holding that gratuity should not be denied once an employee retires. MSTC challenged this order, citing its internal Conduct, Discipline and Appeal (CDA) rules applicable to senior executives.
Court Recognises Company Service Rules
A Division Bench of the High Court overturned the earlier order, holding that company-specific service rules can govern senior executives, even if they differ from the general provisions of the Gratuity Act. The court observed that MSTC’s CDA rules explicitly allow recovery of financial losses caused by an employee from terminal benefits, including gratuity.
Gratuity Not an Absolute or Unconditional Right
The court clarified that while gratuity is a statutory benefit, it is not unconditional. Under Section 4(6) of the Gratuity Act, gratuity can be forfeited or reduced to the extent of proven loss or damage caused by an employee’s negligence or misconduct. The court emphasised that such recovery must be backed by a concluded disciplinary process.
Key Takeaway for Employees and Employers
The judgment reinforces that retirement does not erase financial liability arising from actions taken during service. For employees, it highlights the importance of compliance with service rules, especially at senior levels. For employers, it underlines that recovery from gratuity is legally permissible only when supported by clear rules, due process, and quantified loss, and cannot be applied arbitrarily.
