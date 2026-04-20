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NewsPhotosZero income tax for residents of THESE 10 countries in the World
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Zero income tax for residents of THESE 10 countries in the World

While some countries levy taxes on corporate, there are several countries and territories in the worldwide that offer zero personal income tax. This means, the residents of these countries don't have to pay any tax for their earnings and income. Here's the list of world's 10 with zero Income Tax.

Updated:Apr 20, 2026, 09:35 AM IST
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Countries with ZERO income tax

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Countries with ZERO income tax

While some countries levy taxes on corporate, there are several countries and territories in the worldwide that offer zero personal income tax. This means, the residents of these countries don't have to pay any tax for their earnings and income. Here's the list of world's 10 with zero Income Tax.

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1. Bahrain

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1. Bahrain

A country in the Persian Gulf, Bahrain has no income tax for individuals. However, the country is expected to levy a 10% corporate income tax from 2027.

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2. Bermuda

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2. Bermuda

This British overseas territory in the North Atlantic imposes no income tax on individuals or corporations. However, it levies a 15% corporate income tax for large multinational enterprise with revenues of 750 million euros.

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3. Kuwait

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3. Kuwait

It is a tax-free country with no income tax for individuals. However, for large multinational enterprises with global revenues exceeding €750m, the country levies a 15% Domestic Minimum Top-up Tax (DMTT).

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4. British Virgin Islands

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4. British Virgin Islands

It is a tax-free country with no income tax, corporate tax, or capital gains tax or withholding tax.

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5. Bahamas

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5. Bahamas

This Caribbean country does not impose personal income tax. The country also has no corporate tax, capital gains tax.

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6. Cayman Islands

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6. Cayman Islands

This British overseas territory in the Caribbean has no income tax on individuals. The country also has no corporate tax, capital gains tax, or withholding tax.

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7. Saudi Arabia

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7. Saudi Arabia

A Middle Eastern country, Saudi Arabia has no income tax on individuals. However, there is a 20 percent corporate tax for foreign-owned entities.

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8. UAE

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8. UAE

UAE has no income tax for individuals. However, there is a 9 percent corporate tax on taxable income over AED 375,000.

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9. Qatar

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9. Qatar

A Middle Eastern country, Qatar imposes no income tax on individuals. However for there is 10 percent corporate tax for foreign-owned entities.

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10. Oman

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10. Oman

This Middle Eastern country has no income tax on individuals or corporations. However, effective from 1 January 2028, the country will be introducing 5 percent personal income tax (PIT) on high earners of annual income above OMR 42,000.

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