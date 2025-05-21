10 Most Literate States Of India: From Mizoram To Kerala - Full List

photoDetails

english

2904294

Most Literate States of India 2025: India has been progressing at a rapid pace in all dimensions. Indian states have not only been progressing economically but has also been working to improve their literacy rates. On Tuesday, Chief Minister of Mizoram, Lalduhoma officially declared Mizoram a fully literate state, marking a historic milestone in the state’s educational journey. With this achievement, Mizoram becomes the first state in India to attain full literacy. According to Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation's Periodic Labour Force Surveys 2023-24, the literacy rate of Mizoram is 98.20%. Notably, while there are many states which are yet to reache this milestone, northeastern states are leading from the front. Here are 10 most literate states of India: