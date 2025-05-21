10 Most Literate States Of India: From Mizoram To Kerala - Full List
Most Literate States of India 2025: India has been progressing at a rapid pace in all dimensions. Indian states have not only been progressing economically but has also been working to improve their literacy rates. On Tuesday, Chief Minister of Mizoram, Lalduhoma officially declared Mizoram a fully literate state, marking a historic milestone in the state’s educational journey. With this achievement, Mizoram becomes the first state in India to attain full literacy. According to Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation's Periodic Labour Force Surveys 2023-24, the literacy rate of Mizoram is 98.20%. Notably, while there are many states which are yet to reache this milestone, northeastern states are leading from the front. Here are 10 most literate states of India:
Mizoram: Pinnacle of Learning
Mizoram, which attained statehood on 20th February 1987, spans a geographical area of 21,081 km² (8,139 sq mi). As per the 2011 Census, it recorded a literacy rate of 91.33%, ranking third in India. Building on this strong foundation, the ULLAS – Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram (New India Literacy Programme) was implemented to identify and educate the remaining non-literate individuals. Its vibrant culture and strong community bonds have fostered an environment where learning is highly valued, leading to an impressive literacy rate of 98.2.
Lakshadweep: Islands of Enlightenment
Far off the southwestern coast, the serene islands of Lakshadweep tell a tale of focused development. Despite its small size and unique geographical challenges, this union territory has prioritized education, achieving a remarkable literacy rate of 97.3. The close-knit island communities and dedicated efforts have made learning accessible to all its residents.
Nagaland: Journey Of Knowledge
In the scenic landscapes of Nagaland, the pursuit of literacy has been a significant journey. With a literacy rate of 95.7, the state has made considerable strides in bringing education to its diverse tribal communities. This achievement reflects a growing awareness and investment in schooling across its varied terrains.
Kerala: Enduring Legacy
Often hailed as India's most literate state, Kerala continues its legacy of educational excellence with a literacy rate of 95.3. Its long-standing emphasis on universal education, strong public schooling, and high social awareness has created a deeply ingrained culture of learning that permeates every aspect of life.
Meghalaya: Cloud of Wisdom
Known for its misty hills and rich cultural heritage, Meghalaya has also made impressive progress in literacy, reaching 94.2. The state's efforts to expand educational infrastructure and promote schooling in both urban and rural areas have been pivotal in empowering its population through knowledge.
Tripura: Bridging The Gap
In the northeastern state of Tripura, a strong focus on education has led to a significant literacy rate of 93.7. The state has consistently worked towards making education accessible, particularly in remote areas, ensuring that more people can partake in the benefits of literacy and development.
Chandigarh: Planned Pursuit
As a meticulously planned city and union territory, Chandigarh showcases how urban development can go hand-in-hand with educational advancement. With a literacy rate of 93.7, it stands as a testament to well-structured educational facilities and a populace that values academic achievement.
Goa: Coastal Classroom
The smallest state on India's western coast, Goa, is not just famous for its beaches but also for its high literacy rate of 93.6. Its historical exposure to diverse cultures and a strong emphasis on education have contributed to a well-educated populace, reflecting a blend of tradition and modernity in its learning journey.
Puducherry: Literate Minds
The charming union territory of Puducherry, with its unique blend of Indian and French influences, boasts a high literacy rate of 92.7. Its compact size and dedicated educational initiatives have ensured that a vast majority of its residents are literate, fostering an informed and engaged community.
Manipur: Eastern Horizon
In the far eastern reaches of India, Manipur is steadily advancing on the path of literacy, achieving a rate of 92. Despite various challenges, the state's commitment to expanding educational opportunities and promoting learning among its diverse ethnic groups is a testament to its resilience and vision for a brighter future.
Trending Photos