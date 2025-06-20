12th Fail Boy Who Used To Sell Milk To Support Family Became IPS Officer: Meet Umesh Khandbahale Who Cracked UPSC In...Secured AIR....

Advertisement
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts India’s most prestigious exams, including Civil Services, NDA, CDS, and more. These exams select candidates for top government positions like IAS, IPS, and IFS. Known for their rigorous process, UPSC exams test a candidate’s knowledge, analytical ability, and personality, shaping future leaders and administrators of the country.

 

Updated:Jun 20, 2025, 10:28 AM IST
Inspiring story of IPS officer Umesh Ganpat Khandbahale

Inspiring story of IPS officer Umesh Ganpat Khandbahale

Many UPSC aspirants achieve success through sheer determination, dedication, and consistent hard work—often while juggling household duties. Their stories are powerful reminders that perseverance can lead to remarkable accomplishments. One such inspiring journey is that of IPS officer Umesh Ganpat Khandbahale, who failed Class 12 in 2003 and later sold milk to support his father.

 

Failed in Class 12

Failed in Class 12

Umesh, a native of a small village in Maharashtra, failed his Class 12 English exam, scoring just 21 marks. Despite the setback, he didn’t lose hope. Determined to move forward, he chose not to dwell on the past and instead focused on building a better future.

 

Started selling milk

Started selling milk

He started selling milk and took on several other jobs to support his father and stay committed to his dreams. Though he failed in English, he was also unable to clear his Class 12 exams overall.

 

Re-enrolled in Class 12

Re-enrolled in Class 12

Umesh Ganpat Khandbahale re-enrolled in Class 12 through open schooling, determined to complete his education. Balancing his studies with the demanding responsibilities of working as a milkman, he remained focused and motivated. His strong will and confidence played a crucial role in helping him pass Class 12 with impressive results.

 

 

Two year break

Two year break

As per media reports, Umesh resumed his studies after a two-year break and successfully passed his Class 12 exams in 2005. He went on to complete a BA, BEd, and MA. Determined to shed the label of a Class 12 failure, he aimed for the UPSC exam. 

Unexpected decision

Unexpected decision

After completing school, Umesh made a bold and unexpected decision—he chose to study English Literature, the very subject he had once failed. Determined to face his weakness head-on, he turned it into a strength, proving his commitment to personal growth and resilience.

 

Umesh's qualification

Umesh's qualification

Umesh went on to master English and earned multiple degrees, including a BEd, a BSc in Horticulture, and a Master’s in English. He later moved to Delhi to prepare for the UPSC exam. On his third attempt in 2015, he successfully cleared the exam, securing an All India Rank (AIR) of 704. Today, Umesh Ganpat Khandbahale proudly serves as an IPS officer and Superintendent of Police in a West Bengal district.

(All images: @JpgPolice/Twitter)

 

