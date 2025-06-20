12th Fail Boy Who Used To Sell Milk To Support Family Became IPS Officer: Meet Umesh Khandbahale Who Cracked UPSC In...Secured AIR....

7 / 7

Umesh went on to master English and earned multiple degrees, including a BEd, a BSc in Horticulture, and a Master’s in English. He later moved to Delhi to prepare for the UPSC exam. On his third attempt in 2015, he successfully cleared the exam, securing an All India Rank (AIR) of 704. Today, Umesh Ganpat Khandbahale proudly serves as an IPS officer and Superintendent of Police in a West Bengal district.

(All images: @JpgPolice/Twitter)