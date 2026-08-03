News

/ Photos

Photos / Beyond MBBS: 7 career paths for NEET candidates who didn't clear the cutoff

Beyond MBBS: 7 career paths for NEET candidates who didn't clear the cutoff

Written By Simran Akhouri Published: Aug 03, 2026, 02:25 PM IST | Updated: Aug 03, 2026, 02:25 PM IST join share

Your NEET score itself remains valid for a wide range of medical and allied health programmes, many of which offer strong career stability, respectable earnings, and long-term growth. Here are 7 options worth considering.