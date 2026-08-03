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Beyond MBBS: 7 career paths for NEET candidates who didn't clear the cutoff

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Aug 03, 2026, 02:25 PM IST|Updated: Aug 03, 2026, 02:25 PM IST
Your NEET score itself remains valid for a wide range of medical and allied health programmes, many of which offer strong career stability, respectable earnings, and long-term growth. Here are 7 options worth considering.

Your NEET score itself remains valid for a wide range of medical and allied health programmes, many of which offer strong career stability, respectable earnings, and long-term growth. Here are 7 options worth considering.

 

BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery)1/6

BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery)

Duration: 5 years (including a mandatory 1-year internship)

Career Opportunities: Government and private hospitals, own dental clinics, dental hygienist or consultant roles, teaching, and research.

BAMS (Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery)2/6

BAMS (Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery)

Duration: 5.5 years (including internship)

Career Opportunities: Ayurvedic doctor in government AYUSH hospitals, private practice, wellness and panchakarma centres, or further postgraduate study (MD/MS in Ayurveda).

 

BSc Nursing3/6

BSc Nursing

Duration: 4 years

Career Opportunities: Registered Nurse, Staff Nurse, Nurse Educator, or Medical Coder

BPT (Bachelor of Physiotherapy)4/6

BPT (Bachelor of Physiotherapy)

Duration: 4.5 years (including internship)

Career Opportunities: Hospitals, sports and rehabilitation centres, private physiotherapy clinics, and specialised roles in sports physiotherapy

BVSc & AH (Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry)5/6

BVSc & AH (Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry)

Duration: 5.5 years (including internship)

Career Opportunities: Government veterinary officer, private veterinary practice

Paramedical Courses6/6

Paramedical Courses

Career options: Hospitals, diagnostic centres, pathology and imaging labs, and research institutions.

Duration: Typically 3 to 4 years, depending on the specific course

 

 

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high salary career options in medical without neet in india

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