Your NEET score itself remains valid for a wide range of medical and allied health programmes, many of which offer strong career stability, respectable earnings, and long-term growth. Here are 7 options worth considering.
Duration: 5 years (including a mandatory 1-year internship)
Career Opportunities: Government and private hospitals, own dental clinics, dental hygienist or consultant roles, teaching, and research.
Duration: 5.5 years (including internship)
Career Opportunities: Ayurvedic doctor in government AYUSH hospitals, private practice, wellness and panchakarma centres, or further postgraduate study (MD/MS in Ayurveda).
Duration: 4 years
Career Opportunities: Registered Nurse, Staff Nurse, Nurse Educator, or Medical Coder
Duration: 4.5 years (including internship)
Career Opportunities: Hospitals, sports and rehabilitation centres, private physiotherapy clinics, and specialised roles in sports physiotherapy
Duration: 5.5 years (including internship)
Career Opportunities: Government veterinary officer, private veterinary practice
Career options: Hospitals, diagnostic centres, pathology and imaging labs, and research institutions.
Duration: Typically 3 to 4 years, depending on the specific course