Big Opportunities For Indian Students: 11 Countries To Pursue Ph.D For Free With Stipend
Here’s an article outlining 11 countries where you can pursue a PhD – at little to no tuition cost, and in many cases with paid positions (i.e., you’re treated as a junior researcher/employee rather than simply a student). If you’re from India (or elsewhere) and looking for affordable or funded PhDs abroad, this is a useful overview. Of course, details (living costs, eligibility, language, etc.) vary — you’ll still need to check each university’s specifics.
1. Germany
In Germany, public universities do not charge tuition fees for PhD students (only small administrative/semester fees).
Many PhD candidates are treated as research staff or employees, with a salary/contract rather than paying tuition.
Good for: high‑quality research infrastructure, many English‐taught programmes especially in STEM.
Things to check: Living cost (especially in big cities), funding of the specific group/project you join.
2. Norway
In Norway, public universities charge no tuition fees for PhD students, including international students.
PhD positions are often salaried, i.e., you are employed by the university/research project.
Good for: strong research environment, English‐language supervision is common.
Things to check: Very high cost of living, need to secure a funded position.
3. Finland
Finland offers PhD programmes with no tuition fees for all students (regardless of nationality).
The Finnish government has also launched initiatives to fund more PhD graduates.
Good for: research in tech/science fields, possibility of English supervision.
Things to check: Language requirements (sometimes Finnish/Swedish or local language helps), living cost, availability of good funding.
4. Sweden
Sweden typically does not charge tuition fees for doctoral programmes at public universities, even for international students.
Some PhD students are treated as staff, receive salaries/benefits.
Good for: high quality of life, strong research in life sciences/engineering.
Things to check: Living costs (especially in Stockholm etc.), competition for funded positions.
5. Austria
In Austria, public universities often charge very low fees for non‐EU/EEA students, and for EU/EEA students many programmes are essentially free.
Good for: central Europe location, German/English programmes available.
Things to check: Language of the PhD programme (German vs English), scholarship/funding status.
6. France
In France, doctoral studies at public universities are very low cost (≈ €380/year in many cases) for public institutions.
Many PhD students are paid or supported (doctoral contracts) in France.
Good for: rich culture, many top universities with international programmes.
Things to check: Language requirement (often French, although many programmes in English), cost of living in Paris vs other cities.
7. Netherlands
In the Netherlands, many PhD positions are paid employment (you are an employee of the university) with salaries in the order of €2,600‑3,300/month (gross) depending on year and seniority.
However: Not all “scholarship PhD” posts are equal; some scholarship‐based PhDs (not employment contracts) earn significantly less.
Good for: strong research infrastructure, good English environment.
Things to check: Whether the specific PhD is an employment contract (with salary) or a scholarship (lower pay), cost of living in major Dutch cities.
8. Switzerland
In Switzerland, PhD students often receive stipends or paid employment contracts and tuition fees in many cases are minimal or covered.
For instance, typical gross annual salary for PhD in Switzerland is about CHF 45,000‑60,000 (~€41,000‑55,000) depending on field/university.
Good for: very high quality of research, top institutions (e.g., ETH, EPFL).
Things to check: Very high cost of living, competitive entry.
9. Czech Republic
Public universities in the Czech Republic may offer PhD programmes tuition free if the student studies in Czech language; English‑language programmes might still charge fees.
Good for: lower cost of living compared to many Western European countries.
Things to check: Whether the programme is in Czech or English; whether there is funding for living costs.
10. Denmark
In Denmark, PhD programmes are often funded positions (you become employed), and many public universities charge no tuition fees for doctoral studies.
Good for: English‐friendly, strong research culture.
Things to check: Living costs (Denmark is expensive), and specific contract/funding for international students.
