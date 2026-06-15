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  • /Competitive govt exams after Class 12th: Opportunities for students to start their careers early

Competitive govt exams after Class 12th: Opportunities for students to start their careers early

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jun 15, 2026, 06:02 PM IST|Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 06:04 PM IST

For many students, Class 12 marks the beginning of preparations for higher education. However, it is also a stage when several government job opportunities become accessible through competitive examinations. Various central and state government departments recruit candidates who have completed their higher secondary education, offering stable careers, attractive salaries and growth opportunities. Here is a look at some of the major government examinations that students can consider after Class 12.

 

SSC CHSL1/10

SSC CHSL

The Staff Selection Commission Combined Higher Secondary Level (SSC CHSL) examination is one of the most popular government exams for 12th-pass candidates. Posts offered include: Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Data Entry Operator (DEO)

SSC MTS2/10

SSC MTS

The SSC Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) examination recruits candidates for non-gazetted and non-ministerial posts in central government offices. The examination is suitable for students seeking entry-level government employment after Class 12.

 

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Exams3/10

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Exams

The Railway Recruitment Boards conduct recruitment examinations for various technical and non-technical posts. Popular positions include: Ticket Collector, Clerk, Commercial Apprentice, Junior Clerk

NDA Examination4/10

NDA Examination

 The National Defence Academy (NDA) examination conducted by the UPSC allows students to join the Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force. Candidates undergo rigorous training before being commissioned as officers in the armed forces.

 

Indian Coast Guard Exams5/10

Indian Coast Guard Exams

Students who have completed Class 12 can apply for positions such as: Navik (General Duty) Navik (Domestic Branch). The recruitment process includes written examinations, physical fitness tests and medical examinations.

 

SSC GD Constable6/10

SSC GD Constable

The SSC General Duty (GD) Constable examination recruits candidates for various central armed police forces, including: BSF, CISF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB

State Police Recruitment Exams7/10

State Police Recruitment Exams

Most states conduct recruitment examinations for constable and related positions. Eligibility criteria vary by state, but Class 12 qualification is accepted for several posts.

 

Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment8/10

Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment

Under the Agnipath scheme, eligible candidates can apply for Agniveer positions in the Indian Army after completing Class 12. The recruitment process includes written tests, physical assessments and medical examinations.

 

Indian Navy Agniveer SSR9/10

Indian Navy Agniveer SSR

The Indian Navy recruits candidates through the Agniveer Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR) entry scheme. The programme offers an opportunity to serve in the Navy and acquire technical and professional skills.

 

Banking and insurance support staff exams10/10

Banking and insurance support staff exams

Several public sector banks and insurance organisations periodically recruit clerical and support staff, with certain positions open to 12th-pass candidates depending on the notification issued.

 

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competitive exams after 12th

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