DUSU Election Results 2025: ABVP Scores BIG; Setback For NSUI - Check Post Wise Winners

Polling for the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections kicked off on Thursday, with more than 2.75 lakh students from 52 colleges casting their votes. Recognized as one of the largest student elections in the country, the polling is being held in two sessions from 8:30 am to 1 pm for day scholars and 3 pm to 7:30 pm for evening classes. The counting of votes will take place on September 19.