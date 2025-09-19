DUSU Election Results 2025: ABVP Scores BIG; Setback For NSUI - Check Post Wise Winners
The results of the DUSU Elections 2025 have been declared, with Aryan Maan of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) emerging victorious as President. Check the complete post-wise winners list below.
DUSU Elections 2025
Polling for the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections kicked off on Thursday, with more than 2.75 lakh students from 52 colleges casting their votes. Recognized as one of the largest student elections in the country, the polling is being held in two sessions from 8:30 am to 1 pm for day scholars and 3 pm to 7:30 pm for evening classes. The counting of votes will take place on September 19.
DUSU Election Result Declared
The official results for the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections have been announced. The key contest this year was primarily between the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI). Meanwhile, the left-leaning Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and the All India Students’ Association (AISA) contested the elections together in an alliance.
ABVP Bags President Post
Aryan Maan, the candidate from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), has secured a decisive victory in the student union elections, winning the prestigious post of President with a total of 21,854 votes.
Vice President - NSUI
Rahul Jhansla, representing the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), emerged victorious in the student union elections, winning the post of Vice President with a strong mandate of 22,770 votes.
Secretary- ABVP
Kunal Chaudhary has been elected as the Secretary, securing the position with an impressive total of 18,506 votes in the student union elections.
Joint Secretary - ABVP
Deepika Jha has been elected as the Joint Secretary, securing the post with a total of 16,501 votes in the student union elections.
DUSU 2025 Elections: Who Were Allowed To Vote?
Students registered in Delhi University colleges or departments by 5 p.m. on September 9, 2025, are eligible to vote. First-year students can vote by presenting a valid fee receipt along with a government-issued ID, such as Aadhaar, PAN, Voter ID, or Driving License, if their college ID has not yet been issued. Second- and third-year students must carry their valid college ID cards to cast their votes.
(Image credits: IANS, ANI, X)
