Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2953246https://zeenews.india.com/photos/education/forbes-top-10-small-american-colleges-with-best-education-facility-easy-admission-2953246
NewsPhotosForbes Top 10 Small American Colleges With Best Education Facility, Easy Admission
photoDetails

Forbes Top 10 Small American Colleges With Best Education Facility, Easy Admission

Forbes Top 10 Small Colleges: Forbes has highlighted 50 of the best small colleges, recognized for their strong academics and student-focused environment. Each of these institutions has fewer than 4,000 students, giving learners closer access to faculty, high-quality facilities, and greater stability compared to larger research universities. A growing number of students are opting for this personalized approach to higher education — in the 2023–24 academic year alone, more than 4,35,000 enrolled at small colleges featured in Forbes’ 2026 ranking of the top 500 institutions. Here are 10 of them:

Updated:Aug 29, 2025, 06:31 PM IST
Follow Us

Williams College (Rank 1)

1/10
Williams College (Rank 1)

A prestigious liberal arts college in Massachusetts, USA, known for its strong undergraduate focus.

Follow Us

California Institute of Technology (Rank 2)

2/10
California Institute of Technology (Rank 2)

A world-renowned research university in California, USA, excelling in science and engineering.

Follow Us

Amherst College (Rank 3)

3/10
Amherst College (Rank 3)

An elite liberal arts college in Massachusetts, USA, recognized for its open curriculum and academic rigor.

Follow Us

Swarthmore College (Rank 4)

4/10
Swarthmore College (Rank 4)

A top liberal arts institution in Pennsylvania, USA, blending academic excellence with social responsibility.

Follow Us

Claremont McKenna College (Rank 5)

5/10
Claremont McKenna College (Rank 5)

A California, USA-based liberal arts college emphasizing leadership, economics, and public affairs.

Follow Us

Wellesley College (Rank 6)

6/10
Wellesley College (Rank 6)

A premier women’s college in Massachusetts, USA, producing influential leaders and scholars.

Follow Us

Pomona College (Rank 7)

7/10
Pomona College (Rank 7)

A leading liberal arts college in California, USA, part of the Claremont Colleges consortium.

Follow Us

Washington and Lee University (Rank 8)

8/10
Washington and Lee University (Rank 8)

A historic liberal arts university in Virginia, USA, known for its honor system and academics.

Follow Us

Bowdoin College (Rank 9)

9/10
Bowdoin College (Rank 9)

A top liberal arts college in Maine, USA, with a strong commitment to community and the common good.

Follow Us

Colgate University (Rank 10)

10/10
Colgate University (Rank 10)

A highly regarded liberal arts university in New York, USA, offering rigorous academics and a scenic campus.

Follow Us
Best collegesForbesAmerican colleges
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
Best colleges
Forbes Top 10 Small American Colleges With Best Education Facility, Easy Admission
camera icon10
title
Sachin tendulkar
Meet Indian Cricketers Honoured With Major Dhyan Chand Award: Sachin Tendulkar To MS Dhoni - Check Full List
camera icon6
title
mobility
Vande Bharat Express New Routes: Bihar Set To Get Two New Trains; Is VB Sleeper Making Debut?
camera icon8
title
business success story
Meet Two Childhood Friends Who Turned Rs 3 Lakh Idea Into Rs 1,50,00,00,000 Company, Have 400 Outlets Across 190 Cities, They Are...
camera icon13
title
Ganesh Festival 2025
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: How To Please Ganesha As Per Your Zodiac
NEWS ON ONE CLICK