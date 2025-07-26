Advertisement
IIT To ULLU: Shocking Journey Of Soft-Porn App Founder Vibhu Agarwal; Check His Education
IIT To ULLU: Shocking Journey Of Soft-Porn App Founder Vibhu Agarwal; Check His Education

The central government has directed the blocking of 25 OTT platforms and their related mobile apps, including well-known ones like ALTBalaji and Ullu. According to official sources, the action was taken due to allegations of these platforms sharing obscene, vulgar, and, in some instances, pornographic content.

 

Updated:Jul 26, 2025, 09:46 AM IST
26 websites and 14 mobile apps blocked

26 websites and 14 mobile apps blocked

The decision was reportedly made after consultations with the Ministries of Home Affairs and Electronics & IT, the Department of Legal Affairs, industry bodies like FICCI and CII, and experts on women and child rights. Under this directive, 26 websites and 14 mobile apps will be blocked in accordance with the IT Act, 2000 and IT Rules, 2021.

 

Concerns over explicit content

Concerns over explicit content

This isn’t the first instance where platforms like Ullu and ALTT have attracted government attention. In July and August 2024, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) had raised concerns over the explicit content being streamed on both platforms.

 

Balaji Telefilms

Balaji Telefilms

ALT Digital functions as a subsidiary of Balaji Telefilms, which is promoted by Indian television and film producers Ektaa Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The ULLU app, on the other hand, was founded by media entrepreneur Vibhu Agarwal.

 

Launched ULLU app in 2018

Launched ULLU app in 2018

Vibhu Agarwal launched the ULLU App in 2018. It is an Indian OTT (Over-The-Top) video streaming platform known for showcasing short films and web series, often featuring bold and adult-oriented themes. Agarwal has professional experience in television, production, and the health and wellness industry.

 

Educational Qualifications

Educational Qualifications

Vibhu Agarwal earned his B.Tech from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur. He then pursued an MBA in Japan, followed by a PhD from Stanford University in the United States.

 

Founded steel company

Founded steel company

As per available information, Vibhu Agarwal founded a steel company called JAYPEECO India Private Limited in 1995. Later, he ventured into the entertainment and digital media industry.

 

More digital platforms of Vibhu Aggarwal

More digital platforms of Vibhu Aggarwal

Vibhu Agarwal has ventured into several digital and entertainment platforms. In 2018, he launched the ULLU App, an OTT video streaming platform known for its bold and adult-themed content. He also introduced the Atrangi App, a free-to-air TV channel focused on entertainment. Additionally, he launched the Hari Om App, another digital platform under his business portfolio.

(Image Credits: ektarkapoor, vibhuagarwalofficial/Instagram)

NEWS ON ONE CLICK