Meet 15-Year-Old Aarav Malhotra Who Scored Perfect 100 In CBSE Class 10 Results; His Sixth Subject Was....
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the Class 10 results on May 13. Students can check their CBSE Class 10 results on the official websites – cbseresults.nic.in and digilocker.gov.in. Although the CBSE Class 12 result link is already active on both websites, students waiting for the Class 10 results can access them on DigiLocker.
Class 10 Pass percentage
This year, the overall CBSE Class 10 pass percentage stands at 93.66%, showing a slight increase from last year. Just like in the Class 12 results, girls performed better than boys, with a margin of 2.37%.
Full marks in all subjects
Aarav Malhotra, a 15-year-old student from Greater Noida, has amazed everyone by scoring a perfect 100% in the CBSE Class 10 exams 2025. He scored full marks—100 out of 100—in all subjects, achieving a total of 500/500. His result is a true example of brilliance, dedication, and excellence. Aarav has become a national inspiration and the standout performer of the year.
Where did he studies?
He studies at Delhi Public School, a rising academic institution in the NCR region known for its strong academic track record and active involvement in co-curricular activities.
Artificial Intelligence subject
What makes Aarav’s achievement even more special is his choice of subjects. Instead of choosing the usual combinations, he opted for a unique mix. Along with English, Maths, Science, and Social Science, he selected French as his second language and Artificial Intelligence (AI) as his sixth subject.
100/100 in all subjects
Aarav scored 100 out of 100 in English Language & Literature, French, Mathematics Standard, Science, and AI. In Social Science—a subject where many students face difficulty—he earned an excellent 98 out of 100. His best five subjects added up to a perfect 500/500, earning him national recognition for a flawless result.
Constant Support
Aarav’s success wasn’t achieved alone. His parents, Aarunshi and Kumud Malhotra, provided constant support and motivation. Their encouragement, combined with Aarav’s focus and discipline, played a key role in his achievement.
Smart Planning
Now, people across the country are curious to know more about Aarav—where he studies, how he prepared, and what strategy he followed. His story is now a symbol of smart planning, hard work, and quiet confidence.
