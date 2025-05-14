Meet 15-Year-Old Aarav Malhotra Who Scored Perfect 100 In CBSE Class 10 Results; His Sixth Subject Was....

photoDetails

english

2901094

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the Class 10 results on May 13. Students can check their CBSE Class 10 results on the official websites – cbseresults.nic.in and digilocker.gov.in. Although the CBSE Class 12 result link is already active on both websites, students waiting for the Class 10 results can access them on DigiLocker.