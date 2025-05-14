Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2901105https://zeenews.india.com/photos/education/meet-15-year-old-aarav-malhotra-who-scored-perfect-100-in-cbse-class-10-results-his-sixth-subject-was-2901105
NewsPhotosMeet 15-Year-Old Aarav Malhotra Who Scored Perfect 100 In CBSE Class 10 Results; His Sixth Subject Was....
photoDetails

Meet 15-Year-Old Aarav Malhotra Who Scored Perfect 100 In CBSE Class 10 Results; His Sixth Subject Was....

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the Class 10 results on May 13. Students can check their CBSE Class 10 results on the official websites – cbseresults.nic.in and digilocker.gov.in. Although the CBSE Class 12 result link is already active on both websites, students waiting for the Class 10 results can access them on DigiLocker.

 

Updated:May 14, 2025, 06:13 PM IST
Follow Us

Class 10 Pass percentage

1/7
Class 10 Pass percentage

This year, the overall CBSE Class 10 pass percentage stands at 93.66%, showing a slight increase from last year. Just like in the Class 12 results, girls performed better than boys, with a margin of 2.37%.

Follow Us

Full marks in all subjects

2/7
Full marks in all subjects

Aarav Malhotra, a 15-year-old student from Greater Noida, has amazed everyone by scoring a perfect 100% in the CBSE Class 10 exams 2025. He scored full marks—100 out of 100—in all subjects, achieving a total of 500/500. His result is a true example of brilliance, dedication, and excellence. Aarav has become a national inspiration and the standout performer of the year.

Follow Us

Where did he studies?

3/7
Where did he studies?

He studies at Delhi Public School, a rising academic institution in the NCR region known for its strong academic track record and active involvement in co-curricular activities.

Follow Us

Artificial Intelligence subject

4/7
Artificial Intelligence subject

What makes Aarav’s achievement even more special is his choice of subjects. Instead of choosing the usual combinations, he opted for a unique mix. Along with English, Maths, Science, and Social Science, he selected French as his second language and Artificial Intelligence (AI) as his sixth subject.

Follow Us

100/100 in all subjects

5/7
100/100 in all subjects

Aarav scored 100 out of 100 in English Language & Literature, French, Mathematics Standard, Science, and AI. In Social Science—a subject where many students face difficulty—he earned an excellent 98 out of 100. His best five subjects added up to a perfect 500/500, earning him national recognition for a flawless result.

Follow Us

Constant Support

6/7
Constant Support

Aarav’s success wasn’t achieved alone. His parents, Aarunshi and Kumud Malhotra, provided constant support and motivation. Their encouragement, combined with Aarav’s focus and discipline, played a key role in his achievement.

Follow Us

Smart Planning

7/7
Smart Planning

Now, people across the country are curious to know more about Aarav—where he studies, how he prepared, and what strategy he followed. His story is now a symbol of smart planning, hard work, and quiet confidence.

Follow Us
CBSE class 10 toppers listcbse class 10 topperAarav Malhotraaarav malhotra marksheetaarav malhotra AI score
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
Auto news
Top 10 Best-Selling Cars In April 2025: Baleno At Bottom, This SUV Takes No. 1 Spot
camera icon8
title
Canada
Meet Canada's First Hindu Foreign Minister Sworn In With Hand On Bhagavad Gita – Check Key Portfolios, Education, And Her Punjab Connection
camera icon5
title
Auto news
Planning To Buy An SUV? Discover 5 Value For Money Models Under Rs 15 Lakh
camera icon8
title
Pope Leo XIV Salary
How Much Will Pope Leo XIV Earn? Salary, Perks, And Privileges Explained
camera icon8
title
Canara Bank
Canara Bank, Union Bank Announce Special Deposit Schemes --Check Benefits
NEWS ON ONE CLICK