Meet 15-Year-Old Girl Who Scored A Perfect 500/500 In CBSE Class 10 After Losing Her Father - Know All About Her Heartbreaking Yet Inspiring Journey
photoDetails

Meet 15-Year-Old Girl Who Scored A Perfect 500/500 In CBSE Class 10 After Losing Her Father - Know All About Her Heartbreaking Yet Inspiring Journey

Meet 15-year-old girl, Shaakari who topped the CBSE Board Class 10th 2025 Examination by scoring full marks in five subjects. She faced a huge tragedy and personal loss….Scroll down to read about her life.

Updated:May 17, 2025, 12:56 PM IST
CBSE Class 10th Result 2025

1/7
CBSE Class 10th Result 2025

CBSE released the class 10th result on 13th May, 2025. This year, the overall CBSE Class 10 pass percentage stands at 93.66 per cent, showing a slight increase from last year. Just like in the Class 12 results, girls performed better than boys, with a margin of 2.37 per cent.

Who is Shaankari Kishor Jadhav?

2/7
Who is Shaankari Kishor Jadhav?

Shankari is a 15-year-old student from Nagpur who has amazed herself and everyone by achieving the full marks, i.e. 500/500, 100 per cent marks in five subjects in the CBSE Class 10th 2025 Examination. She is an epitome of resilience, determination and hardwork.

Where Did She Study?

3/7
Where Did She Study?

Shaankari has studied her 10th class from the DPS MIHAN and unlike other toppers she didn’t have any strict study schedule, she used to study according to her tasks. She took tuitions to clear her basics and concepts and used to practice and write answers herself.

Loss That Shaped Her Life

4/7
Loss That Shaped Her Life

Shaankari’s story is not simple and easy, she has gone through a huge personal strategy. Last year, she lost her father, Kishor Jadhav, to a sudden heart attack. And this accident has shaken her deeply, but she managed to refocus on her studies with renewed determination.

Her Support System

5/7
Her Support System

Her mother, Renuka Jadhav who runs a lab for testing water, air and soil has been her constant support and Shaankari has dedicated her whole success to her mother. “My teachers also helped me whenever I needed them”, she said.

Future Plans

6/7
Future Plans

Shaankari has chosen the science stream in the 11th standard. She is currently attending classes from the well renowned institution and is preparing for entrance exams like the JEE. Her goal is to keep excelling.

Her Life Beyond Studies

7/7
Her Life Beyond Studies

Even though she is a top scorer of CBSE Board, there are also other things she enjoys. She loves drawing and listening to music, mostly english songs, according to her mood in her free time.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK