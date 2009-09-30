photoDetails

Hollywood Music Sept 28- Oct 05

https://zeenews.india.com/entertainment/gallery/hollywood-music-sept-28-oct-05-500

Updated:Sep 30, 2009, 01:25 PM IST

'Pre-meditated' music: Kylie Minogue's powerful performance in San Fransisco. 1 / 10 'Pre-meditated' music: Kylie Minogue's powerful performance in San Fransisco.

Jermaine Jackson gestures upon his arrival at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai. 2 / 10 Jermaine Jackson gestures upon his arrival at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai.

Emmylou Harris performs at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum's All for the Hall fundraiser in Los Angeles. 3 / 10 Emmylou Harris performs at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum's All for the Hall fundraiser in Los Angeles.

Bruce Springsteen and Steven Van Zandt perform with the E Street Band in East Rutherford. 4 / 10 Bruce Springsteen and Steven Van Zandt perform with the E Street Band in East Rutherford.

Rock band Arbol poses on the red carpet at the 2009 MTV Latin Music Awards in Buenos Aires. 5 / 10 Rock band Arbol poses on the red carpet at the 2009 MTV Latin Music Awards in Buenos Aires.

Rock band Air Bag poses on the red carpet of the 2009 MTV Latin Music Awards in Buenos Aires. 6 / 10 Rock band Air Bag poses on the red carpet of the 2009 MTV Latin Music Awards in Buenos Aires.

Singer Mariah Carey appears on the NBC 'Today' television program in New York. 7 / 10 Singer Mariah Carey appears on the NBC 'Today' television program in New York.

Cyndi Lauper performs at the first monthly 'True Colors Cabaret' at Feinstein's at Loews Regency in New York. 8 / 10 Cyndi Lauper performs at the first monthly 'True Colors Cabaret' at Feinstein's at Loews Regency in New York.

Julianne Hough performs at the Netflix 'Wizard of Oz' outdoor concert and screening in Central Park in New York. 9 / 10 Julianne Hough performs at the Netflix 'Wizard of Oz' outdoor concert and screening in Central Park in New York.