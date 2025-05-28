Meet 15-Year-Old Rudra Pratap Singh Who Scored Near-Perfect 499 Marks Out Of 500 In CBSE Class 10 Exam; He Studied For Only..... Hours A Day; Breaks Myth Of....
CBSE Result 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) officially declared the CBSE Class 10 Result 2025 today, May 13. Students who appeared for the board exams can now check their results online at the official websites: cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, results.digilocker.gov.in, and the UMANG app.
CBSE Class 10 Pass Percentage
This year, the board has recorded a pass percentage of 93.66%, showing a marginal increase of 0.06% compared to 2024. The exams were conducted from February 15 to March 18, 2025, across India and select international centres.
Class 10 topper
Here's a topper who stood out not just for his remarkable CBSE Class 10 board exam score, but also for his unconventional study approach. Meet Rudra Pratap Singh, a student of Stone Ridge International School in Rudrapur, who achieved an impressive 499 out of 500 marks.
Rudra's success mantra
His key to success was breaking the long-held belief that longer study hours guarantee better results — he followed a focused routine of studying just two hours a day. Rudra's message to juniors is rooted in experience and carries a practical perspective. While many believe that topping CBSE requires long study hours, his journey shows otherwise—proving that even a dedicated two-hour daily routine can lead to exceptional results.
Ministry of Youth Affairs
He collaborated with the Ministry of Youth Affairs on initiatives such as Viksit Bharat and the Leaders Dialogue. Additionally, he holds certifications in astrophysics from IIT Kanpur and IIT Bhubaneswar, and represents KIIT University, Russia, as a Brand Ambassador.
Long hour study sessions
Rudra focused on prioritisation and consistency rather than long study sessions. He limited his study time to just two hours a day, ensuring those hours were fully productive. By breaking larger tasks into smaller, manageable goals, he maintained steady progress and stayed on track daily.
Support of his family
Rudra attributes his success to the unwavering support of his family, teachers, and the environment that nurtured him. Throughout his journey, there were moments when his parents’ belief in his potential surpassed even his own, offering him the strength and encouragement to keep moving forward.
Rudra's ongoing journey
Now in Class 11 and pursuing the PCM stream, Rudra is aiming far beyond merely clearing competitive exams. With aspirations that include collaborating with ISRO once more, expanding his writing pursuits, and shaping youth-centric policies, he views education as an ongoing journey rather than a collection of report cards. As he progresses, the message he imparts is clear—success isn’t about clocking endless hours, but about studying with purpose and clarity.
Trending Photos