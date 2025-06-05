Meet 21-Year-Old Aastha Singh, India’s Youngest Female IAS Officer Who Cracked UPSC Civil Services In First Attempt; Her AIR Is...
The UPSC exam is a national-level competitive examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission to recruit candidates for various prestigious civil services in India. These include the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Revenue Service (IRS), and several other Group A and B central services. The exam is held in three stages: Preliminary, Mains, and Interview.
Youngest IAS Officer
Above all, Aastha Singh serves as a true inspiration for students preparing for competitive exams like the UPSC. At just 21 years old, she successfully cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination—one of India’s toughest tests. Her remarkable achievement places her among the youngest IAS officers in the country.
AIR Rank
Aastha secured an impressive All India Rank 61 in the UPSC exam. She hails from Panchkula in Punjab, where she was raised. Her father, Brijesh Singh, is employed as the Quality Head at a pharmaceutical company. The family’s ancestral roots are in Kushaha Kanaura village, located in Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur district.
UPSC Attempt
She is among five candidates from the tricity region to secure a spot in the top 300 ranks this year, with four of them being women. Aastha’s rapid journey began in 2024 when she cleared the Haryana Public Service Commission exam on her first attempt, securing Rank 31.
Higher studies
Aastha has consistently excelled in academics since her school years. She completed her schooling in her hometown and chose to pursue Commerce. For higher studies, she moved to Delhi and enrolled at the renowned Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), Delhi University, where she completed her graduation in Economics (Honours).
Women empowerment
Unlike many who prepare for years, Aastha said she always felt a natural interest in civil services. “I didn’t take any coaching and prepared on my own for my first attempt,” she shared. Aastha also said she wants to work on important issues like women’s empowerment in the future.
Aastha's dedication
Aastha cleared the UPSC exam at a young age through her dedication, clear goals, and disciplined self-study. Her journey shows that with determination and consistent effort, it’s possible to succeed even in one of the toughest competitive exams in the country.
AETO
Aastha, who is currently serving as an Additional Excise and Taxation Officer (AETO) with the Haryana government, cleared the exam on her first attempt—achieving this milestone without any coaching.
