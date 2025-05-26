Meet 7-Year-Old Youngest Surgeon With IQ Of 146- Know All About His Incredible Story
Akrit Pran Jaswal is extraordinary kid who is the world's youngest Surgeon and did his first surgery at the age of 7 who has the IQ of 146 and got his masters degree at the age of 17. Scroll down to read all about his inspirational and incredible story.
Who Is Akrit Pran Jaswal?
Some children are not like every other child, some are exceptional and Akrit Pran Jaswal is one of them, born on April 23, 1993, in Nurpur, Himachal Pradesh, India. He is renowned for his extraordinary intellect and early achievements in the medical field and became the youngest surgeon and has the IQ of 146.
His Early Life
Born in Nurpur, Himachal Pradesh, he was extraordinary from birth. He started walking and talking when he was only 10 months old and he was able to read and write when he was only 2 years old, And used to read literature classics when other kids were learning basic things.
His First Surgery
Akrit was seven years old, he did a surgery on an eight year old boy who was badly burnt and that was the beginning of his medical career journey and he attracted the attention of all over world for doing this surgery and got the title of the ‘World’s Youngest Surgeon.’
Academic Achievements
After doing the surgery at the age of seven, he became the youngest university student when he started the scientific research at Chandigarh university at the age of 12 and was invited to Oprah Winfrey's talk show.
Master’s Degree At the Age on 17
Akrit has an IQ of 146 and got his master’s degree in Bio-Engineering from IIT Kanpur at just age of 17, when other students are not even enrolled for the undergraduate degree.
What After a Master's Degree?
Akrit didn't let his intelligence go to waste and started finding the cure of cancer and right now he is doing his research in IIT Kanpur and he has filed a patent on a technology related to the treatment of osteoarthritis disease in the year 2019.
Legacy Of a Young Genius
Akrit Jaswal's journey from a child prodigy to a dedicated medical researcher serves as an inspiration to many students. Using his passion and skills for humankind makes him a role model for many. Akrit's story remains a testament to the impact of passion, perseverance, and intellect.
