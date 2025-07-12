Meet 71-Year-Old Jaipur Man Who Cracked CA Final 2025, Inspired by His Granddaughter
Meet a 71-year-old retired banker from Jaipur who has cracked the ICAI CA Final Exam 2025, becoming an inspiring symbol of lifelong learning. Motivated by helping his granddaughter study, he took on the challenge post-retirement and cleared one of India’s toughest professional exams. His story, shared widely on social media, has earned admiration and proves that age is no barrier to ambition and hard work.
Who Is Tara Chand Agarwal?
Tara Chand Agarwal is a 71-year-old retired banker from Jaipur, Rajasthan, who recently passed the ICAI CA Final Examination 2025. His story is being celebrated across social media and news platforms as a remarkable example of lifelong learning and perseverance.
Exam
The Chartered Accountancy (CA) exam, conducted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), is widely regarded as one of the toughest professional exams in the country. And in 2025, over 14,000 candidates cleared the exam.
Who Inspired Him?
According to media reports, Tara Chand’s inspiration was his granddaughter, he used to teach her for her CA exam preparations and then he developed an interest in the subjects, though he never thought of appearing for the CA exams in the first place but with his hardwork and determination he nailed it.
From Retirement to Rigorous Revision
Tara Chand has recently retired from the erstwhile State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur (SPPJ) and he could have easily settled for a relaxed lifestyle but he chose a different path and got involved in intensive study and late-night preparation.
The Post Went Viral
CA Nikhilesh Kataria has shared his story on likedIn saying “Where there is a will, there is a way," and the post went viral immediately. The story resonated with thousands, especially young aspirants, and brought attention to how Agarwal's commitment and achievement shattered stereotypes about age and education.
Netizes Shower Praise
People from across the country flooded the comment sections of social media platforms saying “Hats off to his dedication and efforts !!!” , “Age is just a number if we really want to do something” and many more.
A Message of Motivation
Tara Chand’s story is a powerful message to all learners, young and old. His journey proves that learning has no age limit, and that with passion and determination, even the most challenging goals can be achieved.
