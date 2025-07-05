Advertisement
Meet A Man Who Cleared UPSC With AIR….Once Wanted to Be a Monk, Father Abandoned Him, Mother Worked As Loan Agent- Know About His Inspiring Story Here
photoDetails

Meet A Man Who Cleared UPSC With AIR….Once Wanted to Be a Monk, Father Abandoned Him, Mother Worked As Loan Agent- Know About His Inspiring Story Here

Dhanush Kumar, an IPS officer, secured All India Rank 501 in the UPSC exam after four failed attempts. His father abandoned the family, Dhanush's early life was filled with challenges. His journey is a powerful reminder that perseverance can overcome the hardest of circumstances. Scroll down to read about his inspiring story.

Updated:Jul 05, 2025, 10:30 AM IST
Who is Dhanush Kumar?

Who is Dhanush Kumar?

Dhanush Kumar is an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer whose story is not just about cracking the UPSC exam, but about overcoming life’s toughest hurdles. And he is from Arasikere, Hassan district, he secured the AIR 501 in the UPSC.

His College Life

His College Life

After completing his schooling, Dhanush did his graduation in Bachelors in Technology in computer science from BNM institute of Technology and while most engineering students aim for corporate jobs or government roles, Dhanush took a very different path.

He Wanted to Be a Monk

He Wanted to Be a Monk

After graduation, instead of appearing for job interviews, Dhanush turned to spirituality. For almost six years, he devoted himself to meditation and self-reflection. He even considered becoming a monk, believing that a life of silence would give him inner peace then after years he

UPSC

UPSC

The UPSC Civil Services Examination is one of India’s most prestigious exams, conducted by the Union Public Service Commission. It selects candidates for top government positions like IAS, IPS, IFS, and more. The exam is conducted in three stages, Prelims, Mains, and Interview and tests a candidate’s knowledge, personality, and decision-making skills.

UPSC in Fifth Attempt

UPSC in Fifth Attempt

UPSC is one of the most difficult exams of India and it was not easy for Dhanush to clear it. According to media reports, He failed in his first four attempts, which could have easily broken anyone’s confidence. But he didn’t quit. With every attempt, he learned and improved.

Life Without a Father

Life Without a Father

He spent most of his life without a father after his father left the home. He watched his mother struggle to keep the household running, which made him mature faster than others his age.

His Mother

His Mother

His mother played the most important role in his success. His mother, Chetna Gowda worked as Direct Selling Agent (DSA Loan Agent). Her sacrifices and belief in him were the backbone of his journey.

Becoming of IPS Officer

Becoming of IPS Officer

After four failed attempts and his unbreakable determination, he finally cleared the UPSC examination in his fifth attempt, he secured All India Rank 501 and earned a place in the IPS.

Dhanush as an Inspiration

Dhanush as an Inspiration

Dhanush Kumar’s journey is not just about clearing an exam, it’s about hope, patience, and strength. He proves that no matter where you come from, you can achieve great things with dedication.

