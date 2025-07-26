Advertisement
Meet Aashna Chaudhary, UP Cadre IPS, Failed UPSC Twice But Cracked It In Third Attempt With Impressive Rank, Secured 992 Out Of 2025 Marks, Now Married To IAS Officer - Discover Her Inspiring Journey
Updated:Jul 26, 2025, 06:21 PM IST

Aashna Chaudhary’s inspiring journey from Pilkhuwa, Uttar Pradesh, to becoming an IPS officer showcases remarkable perseverance. Despite failing the UPSC prelims twice, she cracked the exam on her third attempt with a commendable rank of 116. 

Updated:Jul 26, 2025, 06:21 PM IST
Aashna Chaudhary started preparing for UPSC post-college. Failing twice didn't deter her. In her third attempt, she ultimately secured an impressive rank, successfully becoming an IPS officer.

 

Aashna Chaudhary hails from Pilkhuwa a town in Uttar Pradesh. Her schooling took place at St. Xavier's School in Pilkhuwa, St. Mary's School in Udaipur, and Delhi Public School in Ghaziabad. She was an excellent student, achieving 96.5 percent in humanities during her 12th grade.

 

Aashna's father, Dr. Ajit Chaudhary, is a professor at a government university and her mother Indu Singh is a homemaker.

 

Aashna Chaudhary graduated in English Literature from Lady Shri Ram College, University of Delhi, in 2019. In 2023, she enrolled in a Master's in International Relations at South Asian University.

 

After graduation, she began preparing for the UPSC while completing her Master's degree. At the same time, she volunteered with an NGO, helping to educate underprivileged children.

 

After a year of preparation, her initial UPSC attempt in 2020 ended without clearing the preliminary exam, the first crucial stage. Unfazed, she chose to try again in 2021, but again faced a setback, missing the preliminary exam by just 2.5 marks. Nevertheless, in her determined third attempt, she finally cleared the formidable UPSC exam, achieving an impressive rank of 116.

 

Currently, Aashna Chaudhary is married to Abhinav Siwach, who himself cleared the UPSC Civil Services Exam in 2022 during his second try. The couple met at the IAS training center. Abhinav Siwach holds an MBA from IIM Kolkata, following his BTech completion from DTU in 2016.

 

