Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2914772https://zeenews.india.com/photos/education/meet-adiba-anam-maharashtra-s-first-muslim-woman-ias-officer-daughter-of-an-autorickshaw-driver-who-cracked-upsc-with-air-142-2914772
NewsPhotosMeet Adiba Anam: Maharashtra’s First Muslim Woman IAS Officer, Daughter Of An Autorickshaw Driver Who Cracked UPSC With AIR 142
photoDetails

Meet Adiba Anam: Maharashtra’s First Muslim Woman IAS Officer, Daughter Of An Autorickshaw Driver Who Cracked UPSC With AIR 142

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is the premier central recruitment agency in India, responsible for conducting examinations such as the Civil Services Examination. It is responsible for selecting candidates for esteemed positions such as IAS, IPS, and IFS. The selection process includes three stages — Preliminary, Mains, and Interview — and is known for its high level of difficulty. UPSC ensures fair and merit-based recruitment, playing a key role in upholding transparency, efficiency, and integrity in the appointment of government officials.

 

Updated:Jun 12, 2025, 10:29 AM IST
Follow Us

First Muslim woman to become an IAS officer

1/7
First Muslim woman to become an IAS officer

The UPSC Civil Services Examination is considered one of the toughest recruitment exams in India, and those who clear it often have inspiring stories behind their success. One such remarkable journey is that of Adiba Anam, the daughter of an autorickshaw driver from Maharashtra’s Yavatmal district, who made history by becoming the state’s first Muslim woman to become an IAS officer.

 

Follow Us

Economic struggles

2/7
Economic struggles

Born into a financially challenged household in Yavatmal, Maharashtra, Adiba Anam grew up with limited resources. However, her parents, especially her father, ensured that their economic struggles never stood in the way of her education.Adiba Anam says she drew inspiration for perseverance and hard work from her father, Ashfaq Sheikh, who toiled for long hours to provide for the family.

 

Follow Us

Adiba's education

3/7
Adiba's education

After finishing her schooling, Adiba Anam pursued a Bachelor's degree in Mathematics from a local college in Pune. Determined to achieve her childhood dream of joining the civil services, she began preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. Despite her dedication and focused efforts, the journey was tough—she faced setbacks, failing to clear the exam in her first two attempts.

 

Follow Us

AIR Rank

4/7
AIR Rank

However, 27-year-old Adiba did not let her initial failures break her spirit. She continued to work diligently, and her persistence finally paid off when she cleared the 2024 UPSC Civil Services Examination with an impressive All India Rank (AIR) of 142. She has been allotted the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) cadre, making history as the first Muslim woman from Maharashtra to achieve this milestone.

 

Follow Us

Adiba’s inspiration to become IAS

5/7
Adiba’s inspiration to become IAS

Adiba’s inspiration to join the civil services dates back to her childhood, when she would visit an NGO managed by her maternal uncle. There, she came across bureaucrats involved in education and health initiatives, which left a lasting impression on her.

 

Follow Us

Women empowerment

6/7
Women empowerment

Now that Adiba Anam has become an IAS officer, she is determined to work towards improving the lives of the underprivileged, especially in the areas of health, education, and women’s empowerment. As per reports, she hopes to ensure that “no girl gives up on her dreams because of her background or her family’s financial struggles.”

 

Follow Us

Pride and happiness

7/7
Pride and happiness

Adiba’s success in the UPSC exam has filled the entire Yavatmal district with pride and happiness. Neighbours have been visiting her home in large numbers to congratulate the family, especially her father, Ashfaq Sheikh, who made sure his daughter had every opportunity to chase her dreams despite their financial hardships.

(All images: X(formerly twitter)

Follow Us
UPSC Success Storyadiba anam ias officermaharashtra first muslim ias officerfirst muslim ias officeradiba anam success story
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon20
title
Zaheer Khan
Zaheer Khan’s Forgotten Love Story With Isha Sharvani: 8-Year Relationship That Almost Led To Marriage - In Pics
camera icon20
title
Anil Kumble
Anil Kumble’s Love Story: How India’s Spin Legend Married Chethana Ramatheertha And Fought For Her Daughter’s Custody - In Pics
camera icon6
title
Countries with zero Indians
SHOCKING! Not 1 But 5 Countries With ZERO Hindu Population, No Indian Resident In These Popular Places...
camera icon19
title
Shoaib Akhtar
Meet Rubab Khan: Shoaib Akhtar’s Wife Who Stays Away From Limelight Despite 18-Year Age Gap
camera icon20
title
Anam Mirza
Meet Anam Mirza: Sania Mirza’s Millionaire Sister, Fashion Entrepreneur & Wife Of Mohammad Azharuddin’s Son - In Pics
NEWS ON ONE CLICK