Meet Adiba Anam: Maharashtra’s First Muslim Woman IAS Officer, Daughter Of An Autorickshaw Driver Who Cracked UPSC With AIR 142
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is the premier central recruitment agency in India, responsible for conducting examinations such as the Civil Services Examination. It is responsible for selecting candidates for esteemed positions such as IAS, IPS, and IFS. The selection process includes three stages — Preliminary, Mains, and Interview — and is known for its high level of difficulty. UPSC ensures fair and merit-based recruitment, playing a key role in upholding transparency, efficiency, and integrity in the appointment of government officials.
First Muslim woman to become an IAS officer
The UPSC Civil Services Examination is considered one of the toughest recruitment exams in India, and those who clear it often have inspiring stories behind their success. One such remarkable journey is that of Adiba Anam, the daughter of an autorickshaw driver from Maharashtra’s Yavatmal district, who made history by becoming the state’s first Muslim woman to become an IAS officer.
Economic struggles
Born into a financially challenged household in Yavatmal, Maharashtra, Adiba Anam grew up with limited resources. However, her parents, especially her father, ensured that their economic struggles never stood in the way of her education.Adiba Anam says she drew inspiration for perseverance and hard work from her father, Ashfaq Sheikh, who toiled for long hours to provide for the family.
Adiba's education
After finishing her schooling, Adiba Anam pursued a Bachelor's degree in Mathematics from a local college in Pune. Determined to achieve her childhood dream of joining the civil services, she began preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. Despite her dedication and focused efforts, the journey was tough—she faced setbacks, failing to clear the exam in her first two attempts.
AIR Rank
However, 27-year-old Adiba did not let her initial failures break her spirit. She continued to work diligently, and her persistence finally paid off when she cleared the 2024 UPSC Civil Services Examination with an impressive All India Rank (AIR) of 142. She has been allotted the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) cadre, making history as the first Muslim woman from Maharashtra to achieve this milestone.
Adiba’s inspiration to become IAS
Adiba’s inspiration to join the civil services dates back to her childhood, when she would visit an NGO managed by her maternal uncle. There, she came across bureaucrats involved in education and health initiatives, which left a lasting impression on her.
Women empowerment
Now that Adiba Anam has become an IAS officer, she is determined to work towards improving the lives of the underprivileged, especially in the areas of health, education, and women’s empowerment. As per reports, she hopes to ensure that “no girl gives up on her dreams because of her background or her family’s financial struggles.”
Pride and happiness
Adiba’s success in the UPSC exam has filled the entire Yavatmal district with pride and happiness. Neighbours have been visiting her home in large numbers to congratulate the family, especially her father, Ashfaq Sheikh, who made sure his daughter had every opportunity to chase her dreams despite their financial hardships.
(All images: X(formerly twitter)
Trending Photos