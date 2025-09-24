Meet Ankita Chaudhary: Overcame Personal Loss, Cleared UPSC In Second Attempt, Became IAS Officer With AIR....
The UPSC exam is regarded as one of the most challenging exams in India. Lakh of aspirants appear for the test, but a small number of candidates pass. To successfully pass this examination, one needs to demonstrate hard work, passion, patience, and self-confidence. Despite struggling with personal tragedy, Ankita Chaudhary successfully cleared the UPSC exam on her second attempt.
IAS Ankita success story
IAS officer Ankita Chaudhary hails from Meham in Haryana’s Rohtak district and was born into a humble middle-class family. Her father, Satyavan, works as an accountant in a sugar mill, while her mother is a homemaker. She began her schooling at Indus Public School in Rohtak.
Educational qualifications
After earning her undergraduate degree in Chemistry from Hindu College, Delhi University, Ankita went on to pursue her postgraduation at IIT Delhi.
Determination and hard work
During this period, she decided to aim for a career as an IAS officer. Preparing for the UPSC exam alongside her master’s studies was challenging, but Ankita managed it with determination, discipline, and consistent hard work.
Emotional Support from family
Ankita lost her mother in a tragic car accident, a loss that left her deeply shattered. Despite the emotional pain, her father’s constant support and encouragement gave her the strength to move forward. Determined to honor her mother’s memory, Ankita resolved to achieve success.
Appeared for the first time for UPSC exam
Ankita appeared for the UPSC exam for the first time in 2017 but could not clear it. Instead of giving up, she identified her shortcomings and worked on them.
All India Rank
Her persistence paid off in the 2018 UPSC exam, where she secured an impressive All India Rank (AIR) 14, marking a remarkable achievement.
Union Public Service Commission
The UPSC exam, conducted by the Union Public Service Commission, is India’s toughest competitive exam for recruitment into top civil services like IAS, IPS, IFS, and IRS. It has three stages: Preliminary, Mains, and Interview. The exam tests candidates’ knowledge, analytical skills, and decision-making ability, requiring dedication, discipline, and consistent preparation to succeed.
