Meet Ansar Shaikh: India’s Youngest IAS, Son Of An Autorickshaw Driver Who Cracked UPSC At Age Of... With AIR...

The UPSC Civil Services Examination is one of India’s most prestigious and competitive exams, conducted by the Union Public Service Commission. It recruits candidates for top government positions such as IAS, IPS, IFS, and other central services. The exam is held in three stages, first is Prelims, second is Mains, and then last is Interview and evaluates a candidate’s knowledge, analytical abilities, decision-making skills, and overall personality.