Meet Ansar Shaikh: India’s Youngest IAS, Son Of An Autorickshaw Driver Who Cracked UPSC At Age Of... With AIR...

Meet Ansar Shaikh, a young man from a small village in Maharashtra, who became India’s youngest IAS officer at just 21. His story is a powerful testament to determination, resilience, and hard work. Coming from a financially challenged family, his father an autorickshaw driver and his mother a farm worker, Ansar overcame numerous hardships to achieve his dream. Scroll down to read his inspiring journey.
Who is Ansar Shaikh?
Ansar Shaikh, hailing from Shelgaon in Jalna district of Marathwada, Maharashtra, is India’s youngest IAS officer. At just 21, he secured an impressive All India Rank of 361, exemplifying determination, hard work, and resilience.
His Early Education
Ansar Shaikh has excelled academically from a young age, scoring 91% in his Class 10 board exams. He later graduated from Pune College, continuing to demonstrate focus and dedication, before taking on the challenge of preparing for India’s toughest exam, the UPSC.
UPSC
The UPSC Civil Services Examination is one of India’s most prestigious and competitive exams, conducted by the Union Public Service Commission. It recruits candidates for top government positions such as IAS, IPS, IFS, and other central services. The exam is held in three stages, first is Prelims, second is Mains, and then last is Interview and evaluates a candidate’s knowledge, analytical abilities, decision-making skills, and overall personality.
His Father’s Struggles
Ansar comes from a modest family background; his father worked as an autorickshaw driver, and his mother labored in the fields. Despite these challenges, his family fully supported his education and encouraged him to pursue his ambitions.
Struggles of his siblings
Facing financial hardships, Ansar’s brother had to leave his studies in Class 7 to work in a garage and support the family, while his sister was married at the young age of fifteen. Despite these challenges at home, Ansar remained focused on his education and pursued his goals with determination.
His UPSC Journey
Ansar cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination on his very first attempt in 2016, securing an All India Rank (AIR) of 361. He chose Political Science as his optional subject and appeared for both the Mains exam and the interview in Marathi.
Where is He Posted Now?
Ansar Shaikh became India’s youngest IAS officer in 2016 after successfully clearing the UPSC Civil Services Examination. Following his remarkable achievement, he embarked on his administrative career and, as of 2022, was serving as the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) in Cooch Behar, West Bengal, where he continued to make a significant impact through his work in governance and public service.
Ansar As An Inspiration
Ansar Shaikh continues to inspire UPSC aspirants and young people from all walks of life. His journey is a testament to how hard work, careful planning, and unwavering resilience can overcome socio-economic barriers. By achieving what many consider impossible, he has motivated thousands across the country to believe in themselves and pursue their dreams, regardless of their background.
Message Learnt
Ansar’s life demonstrates that challenges are not obstacles but stepping stones to success. His journey underscores the importance of education, self-discipline, and unwavering focus on one’s goals. Through courage, perseverance, and consistency, he proves that it is possible to overcome circumstances and carve out a path to achievement.
